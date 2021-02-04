Does snowboarding get better than Natural Selection Tour? We don't think so

Freshly fallen, bottomless powder. Steep natural terrain, enhanced with dozens of perfect launchpads and landing transitions. The best all-terrain snowboarders in the world and state-of-the-art drone camera tech to capture it and beam it to a global audience. Does it get any better?

The opening of the two-day Jackson Hole Natural Selection event was truly historic. Expectations were high, but with perfect snow conditions, good visibility and the best riders on the planet, expectations were exceeded. Here are some standout moments from day one's qualifying rounds.

Missed anything? You can replay every second of Day One right here:

Day 1

A whole new way of watching

The riders got to choose when they'd ride and who they'd ride against. When it came to deciding who'd drop first, it was a big role to take: not only would they be dropping into one of the most ‘enhanced’ natural terrain playgrounds ever created, they’d be getting 100 percent untracked powder.

But with great powder comes great responsibility: which is why it only seemed fair that Gigi Rüf volunteered for the job of blazing the first trail of the day. Along with Travis himself, the Austrian is the most experienced rider in the field. And, along with Travis again, Gigi is the only rider to have competed in each of the three previous editions, the 2008 Natural Selection, the 2012 Super Natural and the 2013 Ultra Natural, which he won.

As Gigi dropped, the world saw something completely new: super up-close, follow-drone footage of a competitor flying through a powder- and tree-filled contest arena. Seconds later, Gigi blasted off into clouds of fog and powder, disappearing from view for a few moments, before getting picked up by cameras further down the course. Gigi blasted a gargantuan frontside 720, and Natural Selection Tour was officially off to the best start you could imagine.

Matches made in heaven

The format is almost as radical as the terrain. Instead of creating an overall ranking based on scores, the riders would go head-to-head. Each rider goes twice, and in the event of a draw, the riders drop a third time for a tie-break decider. Better still, the riders got to choose who they'd go up against in their heat.

But who would choose to go up against the USA's Travis Rice ? After all, the man is a living legend: arguably the greatest backcountry snowboarder of all time, a contest machine who's won this contest twice before and the most famous Jackson Hole local of all.

In the end, Canadian dark horse Chris Rasman stepped up. Maybe the least-known rider in the field, Chris had the least to lose, and was probably the closest match to Travis in terms of riding style. And what a match-up it turned out to be.

Chris dropped first and his opening run was perfect: the first flawless run of the day, scoring a huge 85.7. Travis’s first run wasn’t perfect and the battle was on. In his second run, Chris started out well but knuckled a big 720 and slammed, leaving the door wide open for Travis.

With Travis, even if you don’t leave the door open, chances are he’ll smash it down. All he had to do was put down a clean run to force the tiebreaker, and he did exactly that. “Third run, baby!” a jubilant Travis shouted to Chris. “I was giving it to you, man,” was the Canadian’s comeback.

Tie breaker: Chris went all in, sending one of the biggest and best looking frontside 720s of the day off the first ‘aircraft carrier’ hit, but he crashed out on the landing and must have known then that his campaign was over.

Or thought he knew. Travis made errors, too, and suddenly it came down to watching the screen, waiting for the judges to decide who’d had the least bad run. In the end, Travis squeezed through to the quarter finals, just three points ahead of Chris.

E-Jack vs Mark Mack

If any of the match-ups best exemplified the unique nature of Natural Selection Tour, it was this one.

On one side, the USA's Eric Jackson : a true rider’s rider who has over a decade’s worth of incredible backcountry video parts to his name – and a perfect score of zero Slopestyle contests entered.

On the other side, Canada's Mark McMorris : one of the greatest Slopestyle riders in history, with a competitive will and mental toughness that’s second to none. Not that Mark would be here if he was simply a park beast.

For me, to win Natural Selection Tour would be a dream come true Mark McMorris Snowboard Backcountry Mark’s first run was poetry in motion. He flew down the course so fast he left the drone behind. Remembering the Mark McMorris who looked so out of his depth at the 2012 Super Natural contest, there’s no comparison. After a flawed first run, Eric’s second run saw him taking a new untracked line, scoring big on originality and fluid, oozing style. But Mark’s Slopestyle dominance shone through as he logged trick after trick in mind meltingly fast succession. Two totally opposite approaches, but the judges couldn’t deny Mark’s total freestyle prowess. The sportsmanship shone through though, as E-Jack gave Mark a hug, saying “I never thought I would ever compete against you!” "I would never want to be narrowed down to just a contest rider," said Mark. "For me, to win Natural Selection Tour would be a dream come true – and nothing's too far out of reach." Polar opposites, but with a shared love for absolutely sending it in the backcountry.

French freeride vs Austrian freestyle

The first and biggest difference between Natural Selection Tour and a regular freestyle contest: you don’t get a practice run. There’s already a world of difference between pulling a technical trick on a perfect park feature and a natural one.

One is doing something you’ve practised a thousand times before, including the practice run the day before. The other is applying skill, experience and muscle memory to a line you’ve literally never ridden before. On the other extreme is the world of freeride contests: riding difficult, all-natural terrain with almost no need to pull any tricks off. And Natural Selection Tour situated exactly between the two.

Which is why the match up between Anna Gasser of Austria and France's Marion Haerty was so fascinating to see. As the only woman to land a triple, Anna is arguably the world’s most progressive female freestyler. And, as the three-time winner of the Freeride World Tour, Marion is definitely the world’s best freeride competitor.

Both riders rode lines, kicked up powder trails and hit jumps. Both riders crashed on some jumps and landed others. But Marion won by a large margin. the difference in their scores shows how this event is about so much more than jumps.