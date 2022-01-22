All you need to know about the Natural Selection Tour 2022

Take a handpicked roster of the world’s best snowboarders – from X Games champions to backcountry film icons – have them battle it out in a head-to-head format on some of North America’s most iconic, powder filled terrain, and give way to the best snowboard contest ever. Best of all, the whole contest will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV .

Returning for it’s second season, the Natural Selection Tour kicks off live from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort between January 24-30. Here’s everything you need to know about the most anticipated event of the year.

01 The history

The basis of the Natural Selection Tour dates back to 2008, when Travis Rice invited a group of professional snowboarders to join him at his home mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA. The goal was to create a contest that traded manicured takeoffs and spin-to-win judging, for natural raw terrain and creative expression. The core concept returned to the mainstream in 2012 with Red Bull Super Natural and again at the 2013 Red Bull Ultra Natural.

Then nearly a decade later, Rice’s innovative dream contest retuned for good. The inaugural 2021 Natural Selection Tour introduced a three-phased contest series, where the sport’s top athletes faced off in a head-to-head format, creating an arena for unlikely match-ups and mind-blowing riding.

Now returning for a second consecutive year, the 2022 Natural Selection Tour is expected to be better than ever.

Robin Van Gyn does a backie at YETI Natural Selection Tour in Jackson Hole © Dean Blotto Gray/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The format

Two riders go head-to-head, and the winners moves on – a high-stakes competition format designed to pit veterans against newcomers and X Games champions against backcountry film icons.

03 The riders

The Natural Selection Nomination Committee has handpicked 24 of the trendiest, most legendary snowboarders in the game to compete for the 2022 all-mountain title. Each rider comes equipped with a wealth of experience in their respected field, and unique approach to backcountry snowboarding that could earn them the top spot.

Chris Rasman drops in at Baldface © Chad Chomlock

Reigning 2021 champions Mikkel Bang and Robin Van Gyn are the most experienced and successful candidates with the revamped Natural Selection format and will be looking to defend their titles. However, these two favourites will have to overcome the heavy-hitting list of freshman in order to do so — with the likes of Kevin Backstrom, Torgeir Bergrem, and Cheryl Mass joining the mix.

Backcountry megastar and competition founder Travis Rice will also be looking for redemption after last season’s early fall to Mark McMorris . As well, 2021 finalist Ben Ferguson returns after a narrow loss to Bang in Alaska’s Tordrillo Mountains.

Here’s the full list of confirmed riders (so far):

Women: Robin Van Gyn (CAN), Marion Haerty (FRA), Hana Beaman (USA), Elena Hight (USA), Leanne Pelosi (CAN), Marie-France Roy (CAN), Cheryl Maas (NED)

Men: Mikkel Bang (NOR), Ben Ferguson (USA), Blake Paul (USA), Travis Rice (USA), Sage Kotsenburg (USA), Austen Sweetin (USA), Chris Rasman (CAN), Dustin Craven (CAN), Arthur Longo (FRA), Danny Davis (USA), Kevin Backstrom (SWE), Jared Elston (USA), Torgeir Bergrem (NOR), Torstein Horgmo (NOR), Sebbe De Buck (BEL)

04 The stops

Stop 1: Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA -- January 24-31

Twenty four snowboarders (16 men, 8 women) will battle it out at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on one of the continent’s steepest and deepest inbound runs. The venue features an array of dynamic and playful terrain – from finely-tuned natural booters and transitions, to dreamy channel gaps – and is designed to showcase each rider’s freestyle capabilities.

Ben Ferguson in action at Natural Selection Tour 2021 © Tim Zimmerman

Stop 2: Baldface Lodge, British Columbia, Canada -- February 20-27

The top 12 riders (eight men, four women) from Stop 1 will be invited to travel to a Canadian snowboard Mecca set in British Columbia’s Selkirk Mountains. The Baldface Lodge is home to over 2,200 vertical feet [670m] of powder-coated, pillow-lined, 40 degree-plus terrain, and hosts the perfect venue for an iconic backcountry showdown.

Stop 3: Tordrillo Range, Alaska, USA -- March 20-27

In the ultimate finale, the top eight riders (four men, four women) from Stop 2 will head north to push the limits of big mountain freestyle riding in the notorious Tordrillo Mountain range. Here, the world’s top all-mountain freestyle snowboarders will be crowned.

Hana Beaman showing no fear © Tom Monterosso / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool

05 The hype

Professional snowboarding is strictly disciplined. The world’s top slopestyle and halfpipe riders follow the competition scene, while the most influential big mountain riders avoid competitions altogether, and drop a season’s worth of video footage each Fall. Specialisations take precedent and riders stick to their strong suit.

The Natural Selection Tour has rewritten these rules in an attempt to crown the best all-mountain snowboarder. From Freeride World Tour champions and veteran backcountry specialists, to X Games slopestyle gold medallists, the tour transcends disciplines to handpick the most unlikely competitive match-ups.

For example, here are two heats from last season:

Scenario #1 – Backcountry legend Travis Rice versus Mark McMorris, the most decorated man in competitive snowboarding.

Scenario #2 – Up-and-coming slopestyle prodigy Zoi Sadowski-Synnott versus three-time Freeride World Tour champion Marion Haerty.

When someone wins a Natural Selection event, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to call that person the best rider in the world Travis Rice

Watch 59-minutes of highlights from the 2021 Natural Selection Tour at Jackson Hole:

Top moments from Jackson Hole

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime battles, right? Now imagine these legendary heats taking place on a powder-filled course and broadcast live on Red Bull TV . We can't wait to see what the 2022 Tour has in store.

