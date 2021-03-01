Natural Selection Tour is bringing its snowboarding progression to Canada

When Natural Selection Tour took place at the American snow resort of Jackson Hole in Wyoming, snowboarding experienced a break-the-internet moment . The international snowboarding community was rapt as a new facet of competitive riding was launched.

Now, as the tour hits British Columbia for its only Canadian stop, elite backcountry shredders are poised to debut another groundbreaking format. Riders will gather at Baldface Valhalla for a week-long filming window, where they'll produce edits and film top-to-bottom runs that showcase the very best of the backcountry freestyle lifestyle.

With an all-Canadian cast, the shoot promises a unique glimpse into the personalities driving one of the most progressive microcosms of snowboarding talent in the world. Here's what you need to know.

Welcome to Baldface Valhalla

The venue is located deep in the Valhalla range near the town of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. Held on steep, pillow-lined and feature-packed terrain, Baldface represents an even playing field for freestylers and freeriders alike.

Riders will have access to an array of natural hits and can take up the option of using shovels to enhance the terrain as they see fit.

An experimental format

At Jackson Hole, the Natural Selection Tour kept audiences on their feet with a head-to-head ladder format, which made for the most exciting contest in recent memory.

At Baldface Valhalla, the tour aims to reinvent the wheel again. Riders will submit an overall action edit and a single top-to-bottom run to Natural Selection Tour judges, who'll award invitations to the tour's Super Finals in Alaska to the top male and female submissions.

While this marks a major incentive to stand out, think of it as a symposium of style, rather than a contest in the traditional sense. It's less about elevating any single rider than capturing a collaborative moment in snowboarding. Securing an invite to Alaska is more akin to getting the ender part in a movie than standing on the top of a podium.

A community of rippers

This event has a bona-fide fantasy list of Canadian snowboarders:

Beau Bishop

Chris Rasman

Craig McMorris

Dustin Craven

Leanne Pelosi

Marie-France Roy

Mark Sollors

Mikey Rencz

Robin Van Gyn

Spencer O’Brien

"The rider list is super heavy," says Craig McMorris . "This is a group of people who've done so much for snowboarding, especially in the filming arena. They picked this roster because they know that these snowboarders are going to produce. Give them seven days, give them this terrain, give them a bunch of cameras -- I think the footage is going to be groundbreaking."

McMorris is a veteran of the X Games Real Snow series. While the experience is relevant to this showcase, he emphasises that Baldface Valhalla is a new beast. "You're filming in such a very tight window," he explains. "To produce something in such a small amount of time is a huge amount of pressure. You don't want to overthink it and get in your head -- it's kind of like wait, show up, see what you're working with. Then you can make a plan."

Despite his wait-and-see approach, One-Footers are on McMorris's mind. Speculation over whether Bode Merrill would unstrap in Jackson Hole ran high and the first tour One-Footer is still up for grabs. "I think there's room to get creative with your riding," he says. "I love doing that, so I might let the back foot breathe."

The level of riding the group collectively brings is off the charts. At Jackson Hole, Chris Rasman demonstrated that he can give event organiser Travis Rice a run for his money, losing their match-up by three points in a tiebreaker. Robin Van Gyn has produced videos such as Depth Perception , which proves her ability to absolutely destroy natural terrain. Dustin Craven has filmed some of the most progressive clips of the last few years and Spencer O'Brien's ongoing transition from competitive slopestyle to backcountry filming has been incredible to watch.

Riding aside, be on the lookout for the camaraderie between these athletes. The tight-knit group has formed strong bonds over years of filming in the backcountry and represents the friendship and community inherent to snowboarding as much as anything.

Catch the action on March 19