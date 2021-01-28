Which snowboard legend will YOU select for the Natural Selection Tour?
Twenty-two snowboard icons. Three incredible locations. Two wildcard spots. One champion. Get pumped for Travis Rice’s Natural Selection Tour.
Travis Rice’s Natural Selection Tour concept is simple: bring a hand-picked group of incredible snowboarders to three feature-packed, powder-filled mountain locations to find out who’s the best big mountain freestyler on the planet.
Kicking off in Jackson Hole during February 3-9, The Natural Selection Tour will be live exclusively on Red Bull TV.
Hand-picked by the Tour’s Nomination Committee from a pool of big mountain legends, video stars and world champions, the 22 invited riders represent an incredibly diverse cross-section of elite snowboarders. For Travis, there was only one criterion that mattered: the ability to absolutely kill it in natural terrain.
Fifteen men and seven women already have invites for the first leg in Jackson Hole. Next, one male and one female wildcard will be selected by Travis and the rest of the Tour’s Nomination Committee based on video entries submitted by 11 more of the world’s best riders.
The level of talent and experience coming together here is impressive
Let the people speak
Additionally, two reserve riders, one male and one female, will be selected to be first alternate in Jackson Hole. And that’s where we need your help. These two back-up riders will be the People’s Choice, as voted by you, the public. All winners will be announced on January 29. You can watch the videos and cast your vote here.
Rice said: "The level of talent and experience coming together here is impressive. The wildcard edits are robust to say the least! I’m especially grateful that riders of this calibre took time to edit these together and I feel for the committee and all of you who will have to somehow pick favorites from the clips. It isn’t easy but it sure is awesome! We are psyched to democratize some of the process! Let the people speak as the Natural Selection is going down with the arrival of Feb!"