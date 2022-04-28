This is how you run all the way around Africa's 'Mountain Kingdom'

'Bagged' read the very simple text message from Adrian Saffy, one of the vital support crew on the

project. The text – which broadly translates to 'conquered' in mountaineering jargon – came through just after 1pm local time on April 27, 2022, some 16 days, six hours and 56 minutes after

and Ryno Griesel first set off from Telle Bridge Border Post to circumnavigate Lesotho.