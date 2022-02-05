Surfing
From January, Red Bull TV will be the exclusive streaming partner for all WSL Big Wave events. In 2022 this includes the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor, and the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa. The waiting period is open for both events, and runs until March 31, so stay tuned to this page for all of your Nazaré updates throughout the northern winter.
Savour six minutes of Nazaré at its nastiest, courtesy of Hurricane Epsilon:
Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré
In the last week of October 2020, a late-season Atlantic hurricane pushed massive swell to the shores of Western Europe, but no place was bigger, or more in the spotlight, than Portugal's Nazaré. It's become somewhat of a tradition in the last few years at Nazaré: Autumn is barely beginning and a historic swell crashes into Praia do Norte, sending the pros from zero to 60 in 24 hours time.
The scrambling began around Monday, October 26, when a hurricane called Epsilon, which had been spinning around the Atlantic for weeks, finally set a steady course toward Europe. The swell maps went red. Then purple. Then black. Even better, the weather conditions for the arrival of the first bands of swell looked pretty favourable. As the swell continued to build, all eyes moved south, to what big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp calls "the biggest show on Earth." You guessed it: Nazaré.
