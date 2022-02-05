Surfing's most famous grandstand delivers for a packed house in Portugal
© Laurent Masurel/WSL
Surfing

The 2022 WSL Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge window has opened!

As the Northern Hemisphere rumbles to life we're here to keep you updated on everything related to the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, presented by Jogos Santa Casa.
Written by Mimi LaMontagne
2 min readPublished on
From January, Red Bull TV will be the exclusive streaming partner for all WSL Big Wave events. In 2022 this includes the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor, and the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa. The waiting period is open for both events, and runs until March 31, so stay tuned to this page for all of your Nazaré updates throughout the northern winter.
Kai Lenny takes the drop while surfing in Portugal
Kai Lenny lets go of the rope and leans into a behemoth Nazaré wall
© Laurent Masurel/WSL
A wave breaks in front of the cliffs in Nazaré, Portugal
Surfing's most famous grandstand delivers for a packed house in Portugal
© Laurent Masurel/WSL
Lucas Chianca takes the drop while surfing at Nazaré in Portugal
Lucas Chianca launching into action at Nazaré
© Laurent Masurel/WSL
Savour six minutes of Nazaré at its nastiest, courtesy of Hurricane Epsilon:
Surfing · 6 min
Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré
In the last week of October 2020, a late-season Atlantic hurricane pushed massive swell to the shores of Western Europe, but no place was bigger, or more in the spotlight, than Portugal's Nazaré. It's become somewhat of a tradition in the last few years at Nazaré: Autumn is barely beginning and a historic swell crashes into Praia do Norte, sending the pros from zero to 60 in 24 hours time.
The scrambling began around Monday, October 26, when a hurricane called Epsilon, which had been spinning around the Atlantic for weeks, finally set a steady course toward Europe. The swell maps went red. Then purple. Then black. Even better, the weather conditions for the arrival of the first bands of swell looked pretty favourable. As the swell continued to build, all eyes moved south, to what big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp calls "the biggest show on Earth." You guessed it: Nazaré.
Professional big wave surfer Lucas "Chumbo" Chianca tows into a wave at Nazaré, Portugal, on October 29, 2020.
Kai Lenny tows Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca into a Nazaré bomb
© Mathieu Pelikan, Siam Images
Professional surfer Kai Lenny foil surfs Nazaré, Portugal.
Leave it up to Kai Lenny to attempt foiling at Nazaré
© Mathieu Pelikan, Siam Images
Professional surfers Kai Lenny and Carlos Burle team up at Nazaré, Portugal, during the October 29, 2020 Hurricane Epsilon swell.
Kai Lenny, whipping Carlos Burle underneath the mountain peak
© Mathieu Pelikan, Siam Images
Professional big wave surfer Justine Dupont is towed into a perfect wave at Nazaré, Portugal, during the October 29, 2020 Hurricane Epsilon swell.
Justine Dupont, untouchable at Nazaré
© Mathieu Pelikan, Siam Images
Justine Dupont, timeless at Nazaré
© Mathieu Pelikan, Siam Images
Stay tuned to this page for more updates from the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa.
Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the surfing action on all your devices! Get the app here
Surfing
Surfing