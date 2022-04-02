Bike
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Bike
Find out everything you need to know about the XCO World Cup in Petrópolis
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country World Cup race season starts with a visit to a new venue in Brazil. Get ready for the racing in Petrópolis right here.
The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup welcomes a new venue in Petrópolis in Brazil for the opening round of the cross-country (XCO) series. This isn't the first visit of the World Cup to Brazil however. Back in 2005 the South American country hosted a dual downhill and XCO round in Balneário Camboriú, a coastal beach city. With a new course in an exotic location, though, fans and athletes are in for a visual treat.
01
What's the schedule and where can I watch the racing?
Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV, starting with the XCC races on April 8 from 8.20pm UTC
- April 8 – UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCC
- April 10 – UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Women
Live broadcast starts at 3pm UTC
- April 10 – UCI MTB World Cup Petrópolis XCO Men
Live broadcast starts at 6.15pm UTC
02
Where are we exactly?
Petrópolis is a city located in the state of Rio de Janeiro and lies 68km northeast of Brazil's iconic city. It's known as the Imperial City as it was where Brazilian Emperors resided in the 19th century and where the monied inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro escaped to for some fresh mountain air when it got too hot in the city. Petrópolis is still a favoured holiday spot for many Brazilians and tourism boosts the local economy. It's also a hot spot for beer production, with two of Brazil's largest brewers, Grupo Petrópolis and Bohemia, based there.
03
What will the Petrópolis course be like?
Over the last few decades, Petrópolis has become the Brazilian capital for mountain biking. The forests and mountains north of the city, as well as the natural tropical climate of the region, makes for great riding. The course is located in the grounds of the São José Bike Club in the city and organisers there are promising a track that's something quite different to what athletes have raced on in Europe and North America over recent seasons.
The XCO course, which is known as the Henrique Avancini Circuit, is 4.5km in length and has approximately 200m of climbing. The terrain is the sort of light-coloured dirt that's common with courses in tropical climates. If rain hits the circuit before the race, the track can get quite clammy. If dry, it will run pretty fast. It's been used for local events for a number of years and known to be quite physical. To make it UCI standard, new sections have been added, as well as other technical adjustments.
04
Who's going to win in Petropolis?
There can only be one winner surely in the men's race – local Brazilian hero Henrique Avancini. Everything about this race is about him or geared to his involvement of mountain biking at the São José Bike Club. The circuit for the race is named after him, he and his dad helped build it and it's his training base when he's not travelling the world. Avancini knows the course like the back of his hand. Nothing is, of course, a certainty and Avancini will no doubt be pushed by other athletes, but we're expecting the Brazilian to show strong in his home race with the motivation of doing well in front of a partisan crowd.
The cross-country athletes that base themselves in Europe will have had a fair few races in their legs before they flew over to Brazil. February is when the cross-country year begins in earnest, with races in Italy, Spain and France as athletes look to get in some competitive action and test their form after training camps in warmer climes.
For the men, France's Titouan Carod has shown well in early races, winning the prestigious Catalana Internacional race in Banyoles. The now 35-year-old Nino Schurter meanwhile has just finished South Africa's famed stage race Cape Epic alongside his riding partner Lars Forster.
The women have also been in action. Evie Richards won the women's race in Banyoles, while last year's World Cup overall winner Loana Lecomte has won both races she's entered in France and Switzerland. If she comes in hot, like she did at the season opener in Albstadt last season, there maybe no denying her the win.
Part of this story