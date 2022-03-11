The New York Red Bulls podcast is back with a true club legend

Bradley Wright-Phillips is officially back home at the New York Red Bulls , and no sooner had he announced his retirement from the game, he got straight to work in his new gig as co-host of the bi-weekly Lade Out podcast.

In conversation with his former roommate Connor Lade and play-by-play announcer Matt Harmon, the 36-year discussed his storied career and revealed what's coming next in his new role at the Red Bulls.

Club captain Aaron Long also popped into the studio at the Red Bull Arena to share his memories of the two-time MLS golden-boot winner and assess his team's record-breaking start to the campaign.

Here are seven things you'll hear in the 42-minute episode.

01 Wright-Phillips retired a New York Red Bulls player

The Englishman is one of the club's greatest-ever players, and his iconic No.99 shirt was retired in his honour upon his seven-year spell coming to an end in 2019. When he was offered the opportunity to re-sign for a day and officially retire a Bulls player, he jumped at the chance.

The 36-year-old said: "It wouldn't have felt right retiring anywhere else, especially in America. I'm honoured to have the opportunity to retire back here at home. It means a lot."

02 The decision to hang the boots up was easy

Wright-Phillips had offers to continue his playing career, but MLS defenders can now rest easy, he's confident the time is right to begin a new journey.

He said: "I always thought about what the retirement process would be like. Would it be difficult? Would I play too long and start embarrassing myself on the pitch? The decision was easy in the end."

New York Red Bulls captain Aaron Long © Ben Solomon/New York Red Bulls

03 He's ready to grind in his new role

The forward has seen and done it all during an 18-year career that took in everything from the Premier League to the MLS All-Stars. He now wants to bring his experience to other roles within the sport as he takes up a new role with the New York Red Bulls.

"I want to learn another side of the game," he reveals. "I want to start from the ground up and try to make the same impact off the field. I need to learn, do my homework and grind. I'm excited for it."

04 His most memorable goal was against Bayern Munich

Picking a favourite strike from so many is no easy task, but former team-mate Long recalls one that stands out – a stunning left-foot half volley playing for the All-Stars against the German giants in 2014.

Wright-Phillips remembers: "I don't score goals like that. I only took the shot as I didn't think I would get that many touches. I promised myself that when I got the ball, I was going to shoot."

New York Red Bulls retired Wright-Phillips's number when he left the club © Adam Hunger

05 Long is relishing playing a captain's role

The 29-year-old defender scored a fine header in the recent 4-1 victory over Toronto, a moment that filled him with confidence after recently returning from an Achilles rupture.

On the goal, he said: "It was a self-gratifying moment for me. I realised I could be back helping the team again. It's all I really want to do, make this team go as far as we can."

06 2 wins from 2 isn't enough, they want more

Gerhard Struber's side have started the season with two consecutive away wins, something they've never before achieved. Long hopes they are only just getting started.

He said: "It's good to have a hot start on the road, but more than anything, you want to win your opening home game. We're going to try and bring the brand of football the fans expect. High energy, lots of transition and we're going to try and do them proud."

07 A club prankster reveals himself

Legend has it that the New York Red Bulls dressing room has a serial prankster. Stealing socks, launching wet paper towels at people, bleaching someone's hair, and even once driving someone's new car into the middle of the training field.

To find out who the prankster is, have a listen!