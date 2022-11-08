Nico Langmann vs Timmy Hansen: a new rivalry is born

According to Nico Langmann, it’s irrelevant to the charity when you get caught by the Catcher Car at the Wings for Life World Run . “But athletes like me also want to get the most out of themselves at this special event. If you add virtual long-distance duels like mine with Timmy Hansen , there's additional motivation,” he says.

As a matter of fact, the Austrian wheelchair tennis athlete was faster and thus went further than his Swedish friend in the last two races; he actually won the wheelchair classification in Vienna at the 2021 event. “I did have to point out that I managed 25.4km in the 2022 Flagship Run, and he managed 24.6km via the App Run – very amicably but clearly in the days following the run.”

I got to know Nico as a regular, sporty guy who doesn’t allow his wheelchair to define his personality Timmy Hansen

Thirst for adventure

Langmann, who has had a spinal cord injury since a car accident as a two-year-old, and Swedish rallycross driver Hansen, 2019 World Champion and 2021 runner-up, met in person in March 2022 in the most northerly reaches of Norway. In Kirkenes, they were together in front of the camera for the first season of the series Limit/less on Red Bull TV , which shows “adventuring against the odds".

The program featured a ride on a dog sled, crab fishing in the deep winter ice, a speedy snowmobile ride and a relaxing visit to a sauna, including cooling off in deep snow. “We had a lot of fun,” recalls Hansen, who was not particularly surprised by Langmann’s adventurous spirit, “We did all the things you can do up there when you embrace adventure. I got to know Nico as a regular, sporty guy who doesn’t allow his wheelchair to define his personality.”

Sporting friendship

The adventures in late-winter Norway have forged a close bond between the Swedish motor sportsman and the Austrian tennis player. “Timmy has definitely become a friend – even though we’re both a bit remiss when it comes to talking on the phone regularly,” says Langmann shortly before leaving for a tournament in France. Hansen, on a short visit to his home country between World Cup races in Belgium and Spain, adds, “And we are both away from home a lot of the time. But fortunately, there are social media such as Instagram, through which we can easily stay in touch. Anyway, I’m really looking forward to meeting Nico in person again and having dinner with him…”

Mutual admiration

Today, both say – even when asked separately – that they “learned a lot from each other in those four days near the Arctic Circle!” In concrete terms, Langmann admires, not least, Hansen’s love of sport and the many aspects of his working at the limit: "So much planning is required for motorsport. It’s impressive how focused Timmy operates. I have found in him a role model for how I want to shape my own career in the future.”

In turn, Hansen enthuses about how Langmann (number 22 in the world rankings as of October 2022) “pushes the boundaries of his sport ever further. He's an incredibly talented tennis player, and it’s amazing to see how hard he trains. You automatically think, ‘If he can do that, so can I.’ It's impossible not to be instantly inspired by him and his way of doing things.”

Common ground

As top athletes, they're "on the same wavelength and can talk about everything easily and openly,” describes Langmann, which Hansen gladly confirms, “Whether in a wheelchair or not: professional athletes have a lot in common. We are all human and go through the same highs and lows – whether in training or competition. And we know the pressure each of us is under to succeed. Furthermore, what connects us is that we're always trying to keep improving – no matter what we are currently doing.”

One of the most important common themes in Norway was how top athletes manage their everyday lives. “We talk extensively about how we organise our lives around sport,” says Hansen, “and how to reconcile our personal lives, our relationships, with all the training, travel and competitions. So just normal things that motivate athletic young guys like us.”

Without any pretensions

Despite all his successes and career, Hansen manages to excel in family life as the father of a four-year-old son. “This is impressive,” says Langmann, 25, and adds, “Above all, that he remains so normal and affable and has no airs and graces.”

A point in hand: the fact that, according to Langmann, the racing driver succeeds in following his killer instinct hard on the racetrack and, a few hours later, assumes the sensitive and unselfish role of father and family man at home is the most impressive feat of strength on the part of his buddy. A point where there's still room for improvement in his life, as Langmann says, “All too often, I take the stress from everyday life onto the tennis court. Timmy showed me that these two areas can be separated much more cleanly.”

Same injury

An unusual aspect of the timing of their meeting was that Hansen’s younger brother Kevin, also a successful rallycross driver in the Hansen team run by their parents, had been seriously injured just before filming. “He hit a compression and broke his eighth thoracic vertebra.” The same thoracic vertebra that led to Langmann’s severe spinal cord injury in 1999. “Kevin was very lucky. His body was obviously stronger than young Nico’s at the time. Meanwhile, Kevin has recovered very well and is back in a racing car. He has trained very hard and is better physically than ever before.”

But Hansen is also amazed at how fit Langmann is, “I don’t know if it’s because he’s in a wheelchair or because he’s a tennis player. But Nico has incredibly strong arms and can easily lift himself.”

Virtual competition

There will be an opportunity for the two friends to meet – virtually – at the Wings for Life World Run 2023. After losing twice in head-to-head comparisons, Hansen is hungry for revenge. “It’s always nice to be part of such a large community. But I love competition. And, of course, I want to finally defeat Nico – but it will be extremely difficult. I definitely have to exceed my personal best and be even better prepared than I was last time.”

For Langmann, who's an ambassador for the Wings for Life World Run, the date, May 7, 2023, is already in his diary. “I’m motivated, and I’m going to go flat out again,” says Langmann. So that he can compare the results with Hansen again – as good friends do.