Nico Stahlberg makes the Sailing Team complete

“I’m so excited”, confessed the 30 year old athlete that was born in Frauenfeld in 1991 and studied in Lucerne. “I handed in my thesis about Forest Engineering on Friday and was here, in Barcelona, three days after. Being part of Alinghi Red Bull Racing is amazing, I couldn’t ever have dreamed about this!”
Nico went through the selection tests in February, at the Hôpital de La Tour in Geneva, but only joined the team mid-August after finishing his studies. “I was really surprised when the phone rang and I was told I was selected. I pushed myself to the limits during the test! Being able to join a professional sports project after finishing my rowing career is fantastic. I’m very proud to be part of this team. The other sailors gave me a warm welcome and showed me around when I arrived : the boat, the base and the city.” A team that is not totally new to Nico, as he rowed with Augustin Maillefer and Barnabe Delarze to the highest level.
Nico knows well what team work mean, after many years competing on quadruple sculls. He competed for Switzerland in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and claimed the 2017 FISA World Rowing Cup title. He discovered sailing when he was 26-years-old, in Australia. “I was riding my bike along the beach to go to the Melbourne Rowing Club and watched the boats every day. I was offered the chance to help a team out as a grinder. I got totally passionate for this sport!”
As part of the Power Group for Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Nico’s job will be to supply the energy for, as he puts it, “the guys who know how to sail fast.”
As a proud Swiss man, when Nico heard that Alinghi Red Bull Racing was returning to the America's Cup, he needed to be part of it. "I saw Alinghi win the 32nd America's Cup and knew about the strength and usefulness of the rowers. When Alinghi announced the comeback, I had to take the chance,” he explained.