Niklas Kaul reveals the 6 life lessons we can all learn from decathlon

Even though it might seem like there’s no connection at all between sprinting, pole vaulting, throwing a javelin and living a happy life, there are a lot of hidden wisdoms to be gained from the multidisciplinary sport of decathlon.

Niklas Kaul has been competing in decathlon since he was 14 years old and was recently crowned European champion in Munich. With a record book full of achievements – such as being the youngest-ever World champion – he has a lot of wisdom to share about how the different facets of decathlon can help you level up your everyday life.

Niklas Kaul celebrates in Doha © Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

01 The benefits of variety

You might have come across this one already in Lifestyle magazines, or how-to-live-a-happy-life blogs – but variety is actually very beneficial.

“If one discipline isn’t going so well," explains Kaul, "you can say, 'OK, I’ll put the pole vault away for now and concentrate on something else for a bit', in order to feel a bit of success if something else isn’t going right.”

In decathlon, as well as in every other sport or aspect of life, we like the feeling we get when we’re doing well. Let’s be honest: the surge of happiness we feel when we’re succeeding, nailing that job interview, hitting that weightlifting goal or excelling at that exam is what makes us chase these things.

If something’s not going that well, why not try taking your mind off it by trying something new or distracting yourself with something you know will trigger those positive feelings? You might find it easier to take on difficult tasks after triggering some dopamine.

If one discipline isn’t going so well you can say, 'OK, I’ll put the pole vault away for now and concentrate on something else' Niklas Kaul

02 Forget about perfectionism

It might seem a little bit overwhelming to compete in 10 different disciplines, but as Kaul quite rightly remarks: you can’t be perfect in all 10 of them and it’s important to be aware of that.

“You can’t perfect any of the 10 disciplines, because there simply isn’t time. I can never say I will train three times a week for pole vault, because I have to make sure I’m covering all areas and seeing everything works.”

Again, this is something that often annoys us in everyday life: why can’t we be perfect in everything we do? The crux is: we don’t have to be perfect at everything to be successful, as the next point will reveal.

Niklas Kaul went from talented kid to world champion overnight © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Find the one thing you're good at and never give up

In both the World Championship in Doha 2019 and the European Championship in Munich 2022, Kaul’s chance of winning gold was nearing zero after most of the competitions had finished on Day Two. In both championships, his results were nowhere near the top three, with only two competitions left to go: the javelin and the 1,500m. In both cases, he only needed those two disciplines to turn his fate around and win the title.

“The discus throw was the turning point and I had real technical problems there. After that, I thought my fight for gold was over,” he recalls from the championship in Munich. But with an incredible javelin throw of 76.05m, Kaul was able to beat his record performance from 2019 and catapult himself up the rankings.

The tide had turned in Munich and a head-to-head battle for the title began. In the end, Kaul beat his record time and his opponent in the 1,500m to win the gold medal that had seemed completely out of reach after that troublesome discus throw.

There are two life lessons hidden in this story: a) you don’t have to be perfect at everything to be successful, and b) don’t give up – things might turn around at the very last minute.

Niklas Kaul: youngest-ever decathlon world champion © picture alliance/AA

04 Look for the lightness in things

Kaul’s favourite discipline is javelin and he knows exactly what a good throw should feel like.

“The funny thing is – it can feel very light, every movement flows into the next. It doesn’t feel like I’ve put my maximum strength into this throw, but perhaps only 80 percent, or 85 percent – the javelin is flying and in my head that feels easy. Those are the best throws and you notice it the minute the javelin leaves your hand. You just know it,” he explains.

Sometimes, the things that come naturally and feel easy to us, are the ones we’re most successful at. Maybe try looking out for the lightness and the joy in things and boom – you land that best performance you’ve been looking for. Pushing too hard is often not what brings you the results you strive for.

Decathlon champ Niklas Kaul and his favourite discipline: javelin © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

05 A strong opponent brings out the best in you

Sometimes, we find ourselves in really challenging situations – and we hate it. However, sometimes these situations push us to far greater achievements than if we hadn’t had to overcome that obstacle or hadn’t had to deal with the high standard set by someone else.

The same applied to Kaul at the European championship in Munich, “Being in that tight situation, competing against a strong opponent like Simon [Ehammer of Switzerland] in the 1,500m was the last one percent of motivation I needed to really give everything.”

Being in this head-to-head race with a strong opponent such as Ehammer, who had been leading the competition up until this point, was maybe the best thing to have happened to Kaul.

Niklas Kaul practises his sprint start © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Think about what motivates you

For Kaul, it’s all about setting goals and finding the right motivation to get into beast mode.

“For me, it is important to set a goal in autumn, and when I have that, then I can train properly," he explains. "I need to think of a new goal and until that point I can’t give 100 percent in training.“

Kaul’s next goal is to win gold on sporting's biggest stage in Paris in 2024 – it’s the only medal still missing in his collection.