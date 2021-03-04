Give Nikolas Plytas any board on any terrain and he’ll always go BIG
From water to snow and vice versa on a snowboard, Nikolas Plytas takes our breath away and achieves the impossible!
Nikolas Plytas's goal? Always exceeding his limits and trying new challenges! For his latest adventure, the 25-year-old watersports champion combined the element of water, both in liquid and solid form, in a unique way by snowboarding in different terrains in two of the most beautiful places in Greece. Watch Plytas doing his thing in the clip above.
At Lake Plastira with a jet ski
Whether it's summer or winter, Plytas always finds a way to impress us with his board skills and this time the icy waters of Lake Plastira had the honour. Rushing from its snow-covered shores, he performed a series of breathtaking tricks while being towed by a jet ski along the lake.
Pertouli: From snow to water
Next up came the fields of Pertouliotika Livadia in Central Greece that were covered in thick snow. With the help of a portable electric winch, Plytas snowboarded a constantly changing terrain. From the snowy areas between the streams to the bridges, as well as any natural obstacle in his path, Plytas glided through it all.
"I have been involved in watersports for as long as I can remember, as well as snowboarding," said Plytas. "I always wanted to combine them and when I saw these two places (Lake Plastira and Pertouliotika Livadia) the idea came to me immediately!”
Of course, there were challenges to overcome
The H2O project may have been a complete success, but that does not mean that it did not have its difficulties. "Speed was a major obstacle," said Plytas. "In water, the winch pulls slower than in the snow. So I had to find a speed that was sufficient for both terrains. It took me a while to figure this out." Eventually, Nikolas succeeded, adding: "This was an unprecedented experience and I can’t wait for the next one."