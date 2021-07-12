No Contest is back for 2021 as the Championship Tour goes Down Under

For the WSL, it meant the 2020 season was cancelled entirely and some much talked of tour reshaping finally came to pass. The first big change saw the traditional title-deciding Pipeline Masters move to the start of the schedule, so

, won by John John Florence and Tyler Wright, actually kicked-off the 2021 roster. The 2022 season will also open in Hawaii, though Pipe will run in January, so the chronology will make a little more sense.