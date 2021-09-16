In 2006, at the peak of his powers, three-time Hawaiian world champion Andy Irons celebrated one of his most famous victories on the scorching hot sand of Barra de la Cruz, sombrero on head, long hair flying in the breeze, champagne floating in the air. It wasn’t just AI’s surfing that had people talking, from start to finish the Rip Curl Search Mexico was blessed with the most incredible onslaught of consistent, pumping tubes that a major league event has ever witnessed; a run that will likely never be topped.

For many reasons, Barra de la Cruz – cunningly called La Jolla for the event – disappeared off the radar soon after. Rumours abounded that Barra’s newfound popularity saw development impede its river and in turn the sand flow that provided the perfect banks needed to groom perfect waves. Crowds grew as the waves got worse, and Salina Cruz, a few hours further east in Oaxaca and home to a number of differing right hand points, suddenly became the surf industry darling.

Barra was gone, then history reversed, and with less people and development the sand banks came back and so did the wave quality. In a funny year for the WSL, and with nothing to lose, why not return to the scene of a strong contender for best-event-ever?

, from Brazil, and Indonesian wunderkind Rio Waida. Were you to canvas a majority of the surfing world as to the Best Surfers Currently Not On The Championship Tour, these two names would feature highly, so please don’t forget them, and remember who gave you the heads up when Matt and Rio are kicking arse and taking names at the highest level.