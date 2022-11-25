No Contest heads to Florianópolis with local surf hero Mateus Herdy
How was the whole No Contest experience?
It was a lot of work, I’m not going to lie! I had the chance to show off Florianópolis, where I’m from, and all the different regions of Santa Catarina, my home state. There were so many stories to tell, and I wanted to make sure we told them all well. I knew it would be a lot of work but now when I watch the episode I’m glad we got to show most of what we wanted to. The only let downs were that we didn’t get waves at my home break, Joaquina Beach, and that Yago [Dora] was travelling at the time. Otherwise, it was sick to be able to show Ashton and the crew where we come from, and score some fun waves.
You did No Contest in Mexico last year, and it was great, but how different is it when you host the show in your home town?
When you’re travelling you just go with the flow, right? It was my first time in Mexico and I didn’t know anything about the place, I was just enjoying myself. Whereas at home there was all this pressure, looking at the forecasts, wondering where should we go. Was I going to have us drive two hours south and the waves be terrible? I was checking the forecast every hour to try and make the right decision. Then I was calling all my friends telling them I was coming with Stab and Red Bull, and everyone was down to shoot, which was cool.
Do you have new respect for contest directors now?
Oh for sure. It’s a lot of work, dude.
Santa Catarina looks incredible.
I feel guilty saying it, but Santa Catarina is the perfect state. In winter it’s cold, in summer it’s hot and all the seasons are perfect. We have all different kinds of waves; lefts, rights, barrels, air sections and all the different winds. For a small state there are so many gnarly surfers, guys like Peterson Crisanto, Willian Cardoso, Marco Giorgi, Yago, Lucas Silveira and Tomas Hermes. We have Portuguese culture, Spanish culture, German culture and they all get mixed up and it gives you beautiful food, beautiful people. I love it, my whole world is here.
Were there any low-key waves you were worried about showing off?
No. I didn’t hold back at all, I wanted the show to be good and you know what, I’m happy for the viewers to come here and experience this beautiful place that we’re so proud of.
Why doesn’t the Championship Tour go to Santa Catarina any more?
I think that’s just money. In Rio they can get the big crowd. The government are there and can fund it and everything, but we would love to have another Brazilian stop down here in Florianópolis, that would be amazing.
Do you remember when the Championship Tour used to hit town?
Not really, I was so young. My uncle was on tour, so I remember pros staying with us, but not so much the event coming to town. School was all day so I could only go on the weekends.
Andy Irons, Kelly Slater and Mick Fanning all won world titles there.
Mick won in 2007, I would have been six years old. I remember watching a few heats here and there, I remember Dane [Reynolds] doing a lien grab backside air reverse against Jadson Andre that would still be amazing now, but back then I just thought it was something impossible to do, so crazy. It was so sick to see all those guys in our town, and to be around them up close. I grew up around it. My dad and uncle used to compete, and Yago’s dad, and our friends all surfed too. It’s just the way we grew up, everyone’s dad surfed, it was so normal.
So where does Pedro Barros fit in then?
Pedro Barros is the guy who skates and then also surfs. Yago and I don’t skate. [Laughs.] He and Yago grew up on the same street, had the same sponsors and both started to have success at the same time. They’re a bit older than me and started travelling before me. I remember being young and going to the US Open and we were surfing and Pedro was skating and thinking how cool it was. Then they started Lay Back [a brewery Pedro and his father André founded that now also funds the construction of skateparks as well as sponsoring athletes and festivals], Yago signed with them and it became a family thing, and then spread across the country. Pedro is this guy who everyone loves in Florianópolis, whether they surf or skate – he’s just a great human.
Obviously Pedro is one of the best skaters in the world but he’s a great surfer too, right?
Yeah! It’s unbelievable. The session in No Contest he hadn’t surfed in months, he borrowed a board and a wetsuit off me, hadn’t seen the sun in months, and was just ripping!
You’re one of the few surfers who competes and still puts out great video parts, is filming something that’s really close to your heart?
Oh man, I grew up watching videos. In Brazil there’s a bit of pressure to just compete and be focussed on that so there’s not much recognition for video, but all of my favourite surfers were the guys who competed and put out parts. If I don’t qualify this year then next year I’m going to focus 100 percent on competition, because it’s been a long time coming, a couple of years of trying to qualify, and I really want to get there. If I qualify then I think I can start filming more again without that pressure, because when you’re not doing well people are quick to blame it on things like doing filming video parts. Plus, if you qualify you get that three or four month break when you can focus on that kind of thing instead. What do you think?
You look at Julian Wilson and Taj Burrow, who competed and put out videos their whole career, and maybe it got in the way a little bit, but they’re still Hall Of Fame Surfers.
Oh man, you ask anyone in Hawaii or guys older than me who their favourite surfers are and they’ll always says Taj and Julian. You want to win, but also what message do you want to pass on? Kids say they want to surf like Taj, they’ll never say Gabriel [Medina].
What were your favourite movies when you were growing up?
I loved the Bruce Movie, all of Julian’s movies, everything Dane Reynolds has put out.
Do you remember everyone was calling you Baby Bruce at the first world juniors you competed in?
Ha. I loved it. I had that nickname for a while, then I became Little Julian, whatever. I was cool with it, they were my favourite surfers anyway. And John [Florence] of course. They’re the guys who competed and still put out amazing movies, and that’s where I want to get to, that’s what I want to set my goals for.
Have you seen John’s new edit , Gravity, yet?
Oh my God. It’s crazy. Unbelievable.
Well, go win Haleiwa and qualify.
Thanks man, let’s do it, let’s go!