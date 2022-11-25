No Contest heads to Florianópolis with local surf hero Mateus Herdy

Oh man, I grew up watching videos. In Brazil there’s a bit of pressure to just compete and be focussed on that so there’s not much recognition for video, but all of my favourite surfers were the guys who competed and put out parts. If I don’t qualify this year then next year I’m going to focus 100 percent on competition, because it’s been a long time coming, a couple of years of trying to qualify, and I really want to get there. If I qualify then I think I can start filming more again without that pressure, because when you’re not doing well people are quick to blame it on things like doing filming video parts. Plus, if you qualify you get that three or four month break when you can focus on that kind of thing instead. What do you think?