Leon Glatzer and the No Contest surf team head to Costa Rica and Israel

The second instalment of the latest series of No Contest has landed, and this time Ashton Goggans and the Stab crew have got Costa Rica, Israel and Brazil in their sights.

Born in Hawaii but raised in Costa Rica and representing Germany on the world stage, Leon Glatzer is your tour guide for two of the three episodes – in the Mediterranean wind-waves of Israel and his hometown of Pavones on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast.

We tracked down Glatzer in Miami for a conversation about his No Contest experience. Watch the two episodes above and below, then read on for the goofy-footer’s take on the surfing scenes in Israel and Costa Rica.

Leon lays it on rail © Justin Mendoza Leon drops the other shoulder and throws a bucket © Justin Mendoza Leon lofts over the Pavones coping © Justin Mendoza

How fun was it to show the world your hometown?

Ashton [Goggans] got in touch a really long time ago and we discussed it, then I never heard from him for a long time. Then outta nowhere he called, said, 'We’re coming down, we’re doing No Contest!' I was like, 'Are you sure?' because I’d already filmed with them in Israel [coming soon], but obviously this one I was going to be a lot more hands on. Ashton said, “Yep, we’re doing it, we’re on,” and that was it.

Ashton Goggans puts Leon Glatzer under the microscope © Stab

There was a really good swell coming and they headed straight there. I got home a week later and they were already so surfed out and stoked, they were so happy. It was super fun, it was really great to introduce the local scene and show off my home town, where I come from and where I grew up.

I didn’t know what to expect with shooting, but in the end we just surfed all day, walked around town with the camera crew meeting people, and ate burritos and played soccer.

How did you end up living in Pavones, Costa Rica?

We ended up coming to Pavones and Mum new that she’d found her version of paradise straightaway. [They] bought some land that first week and we have been here ever since. I was two-years-old, barely knew how to walk, living at one of the best waves in the world.

Mum and Dad travelled to Hawaii, fell in love with the place and had me in Maui. When I was two my Dad wanted to get back into business and making money, and my Mum was totally against that. They ended up separating for a moment, he went to California while she came to Costa Rica. She’d always dreamed of living by the beach and growing vegetables, wanted that kind of environment for me to grow up in.

I probably started surfing when I was five, on the front of Mum’s board, or on my little bodyboard, down the bottom of Pavones at a section called Barbie Bowls, which is the only sandy section.

West coast sunsets are hard to beat © Stab

Do you consider yourself more German or Costa Rican?

Well, I grew up in Costa Rica, went to school and did the national circuit here and all my friends are from here. Then, when I was 15, I left home and started travelling, began to discover my German roots, visited my grandma and all my friends there, and that was the same time the Olympic program came along – so it’s an even balance.

What language do you speak at home?

We speak three languages. It’s a little bit of everything, it’s a mess. If I’m in trouble it’s always German, though, it’s a pretty harsh language. (Laughs.)

The Pavones playing field lights up, deep in Costa Rica's south © Stab

Growing up, did you know how special of a wave Pavones was?

I had no idea. When I was a kid, I just assumed it was like all the other waves I was going to surf around the world. The first time I went to France I was so lost, I didn’t know how to do a turn, I couldn’t do airs, I was so sad. Slowly I came to realise how great of a wave Pavones is, and that it could be an advantage and a disadvantage. Obviously it’s great for practice, but then when we’d be surfing other places other people would be absolutely ripping and I wouldn’t know what was going on!

I had to change my surfing and put in plenty of time away from home, learning how to generate speed, rather than just paddling out here and going fast. After that I started spending as much time as I could in Europe, to train for as many different types of waves as I could.

At 15 I started getting paid, and I had to make the call to start travelling. Mum was terrified that I’d be out in the world by myself so young, but that was my dream and what I wanted to do, and I knew I could make it work. After a year of travelling the contracts got a little bigger, the same the next year, again after that, and by about 19-20 I knew I could make a proper go of it.

I was sponsored by Volcom and would travel with their crew. I’d spend three or four months a year in the Volcom house in Hossegor in France, head south to Portugal with the team, you name it. I did three winters in Hawaii, started in the dungeon [Volcom’s B-team house] and eventually made it into the big [A-team] house, got my own room and everything.

Tell us about the Costa Rican push at the moment?

I grew up around Carlos Munoz, Brisa Hennessy, Noe Mar McGonagle and his sister Leilani. They’re a great crew of competitors and I loved going to every contest and watching them go about it, seeing how to win, how to work with sponsors and be successful. They’ve all done really well, Brisa and Carlos made the Championship Tour and two of even made the Olympics.

Are the Games your main focus these days?

For sure. The Qualifying Series is a massive grind, you spend so much money traveling the world, whereas with the Olympics we have a huge team behind us; an institute in Germany where we can train, amazing doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists, you name it. The German Olympic programme is so solid that I think I’m going to stick with this for a while and see what comes of it.

Do you think the Games brought a new level of global recognition to surfing?

Oh yeah, so much recognition and so many opportunities. The Games really put the spotlight on surfing. For me, as Germany’s first ever Olympic surfer, it was such a big thing and brought a tonne of recognition. After I qualified I did a month straight of three-interview days. I got put on a flight from El Salvador straight to Frankfurt the next day for an interview with the biggest newspaper in Germany, then I went on a TV show, then the TV news, I had a commercial with a shampoo brand that was playing on every channel for months afterwards – it was nuts.

Was there a bit of vindication, like, “See Mum, I knew what I was doing when I left home at 15”?

I took some time for the actual achievement to sink in, but everything else happened really quick.

Let’s talk about Israel. How was that trip?

It was fun! It was my third time there but the first with any purpose beyond just competing. Ashton called to see if I wanted to shoot and I didn’t need to be asked twice. It was great to spend a little more time and explore, as that’s something my tight schedule normally never allows. It was super nice to visit Jerusalem and a few other parts of Israel away from the beach. We met some shapers and artists, and it was cool to hear their story and make a connection.

It’s safe to say the surfing scene in Israel is thriving © Stab Israel has "good wind-waves" everywhere © Uri Richter Leon lets his rails sing in Israel © Stab

What’s the scene like?

It’s like any other surfing community! At the end of the day surfing is surfing, it’s the glue that binds us all. Some things are different, so many are the same, no matter where we’re from, our race, our religion. The locals were really hospitable, they welcomed us with open arms and really took good care of us. It was unreal.

Leon Glatzer in Israel © Stab

Most surfers would hear Israel and just think of wind-waves – did you get good swells?

Yeah, we got good wind-waves! [Laughs.] There’s a lot of wind but that’s fine. There’s so much up-and-coming talent in the water, everyone really pushes each other and the level is getting better and better, especially with the Olympics now on everyone’s horizon. Anat Lelior qualified for the Tokyo Games – she’s a tough competitor but with a really big heart. She was super stoked to make it to the Games but had a really bad hip injury and couldn’t surf to her best, but I think that’s probably just fired her up more to try and make Paris.

It was really cool to reconnect on her home soil and share stories and shared experiences. Everyone has their own high points and hurdles, so it was fun to compare notes.

How was your whole No Contest experience? You couldn’t get two more contrasting episodes than hosting everyone in your hometown and then going to Israel…

I had no idea of what the finished product would look like, and the first clip I saw I wasn’t too sure about, but once I accepted that No Contest is a different way of talking about surfing, I really got into it. I love how detailed all the explanations are around where each episode is being shot, and that the team really try to showcase everything that’s there and follow you around town and show your experience. It’s not just another action clip that’s for sure.

Host Ashton Goggans picks up yet another board for his oversized quiver © Stab

Ashton’s research is incredible.

Yeah! It’s insane how much work he puts into it all.

And how many waves he catches on the job.

Right! It’s funny, though. He was always styling around on the smaller waves doing his longboard thing and never seemed to be on the sets. He’s the man, though, and shooting with the whole team was really fun. I hope everyone enjoys the results.