Here’s what happened when the No Contest surfing crew hit New York

We're three episodes into the new season of No Contest: Off Tour – and the feedback so far has been superb.

Now episode three sees us sit down with editor in chief of Stab magazine and host of the series, Ashton Goggans, to talk about everything from New York's unlikely surf scene to what it's like hanging out in the city with Kolohe Andino and his crew. Dive into our conversation below and then hit play to watch the New York City episode of No Contest: Off Tour.

Hi Ashton, tell us about shooting in New York.

When we first started talking about taking No Contest off tour and focusing more on surfing communities, New York was first on the list. Last year was the 10th anniversary of the Quiksilver Pro, and it was the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Then Kolohe Andino was taking his movie, Reckless Isolation, there as well, so it all just started coming together.

Kolohe Andino tail high over a Rockaway right © Stab

We knew it would be a difficult episode to shoot because of the nature of surfing in New York, and us wanting to capture as many of the seasons as possible. In the end, it was the only episode of No Contest that’s ever needed multiple trips, but obviously, it was worth it.

Kolohe Andino cruising in New York © Stab

The first time was a quick trip to premiere the film with Kolohe. We cruised around Lower Manhattan after catching the ferry from Long Island, we surfed with Will Skudin and his surf school kids, and I think everyone got a taste for what could easily be the most modern, diverse surf community on the planet. We went again in January with Balaram [Stack] for that snowstorm, and once more in April to shoot a bunch of profiles. So, we got to see it all; fall, hurricane season, the change into winter and the crazy blizzard stuff, snow drifts in the water, then back to springtime and clean-up swells.

I went to college there in 2006, and Rockaway was a barren, urban wasteland – there wasn’t much there and definitely not many surfers. Now everyone there surfs all four seasons, no matter their ability, they’ve got the full spectrum of wetsuits and they’re committed to it. There used to be summertime hipster surfing back in the day. Now it’s year-round.

What was it like going to New York with Kolohe and his crew?

It was great! There was Kolohe, Griffin and Crosby Colapinto, Luke Davis and Ian Crane. It was the end of their road trip and they’d been to six premieres on the east coast already and were definitely burning the candle at both ends. The screening was massive, there was a huge turnout of groms and for Kolohe it really validated his reason for putting on the tour. He had a bunch of kids come up and tell him it was the first premiere anyone had ever put on in their town before, so they were super pumped.

Kolohe Andino laid back in Long Island © Stab

It really lit a fire in Kolohe to go out and make more movies, and then you saw the year after Griffin and Crosby went out and made their own film, DNA, and Ian did the same thing with Crane Brain. I was very proud that the East Coast helped instil that energy in them… you bring something to the east coast and people will show up, every time.

It’s awesome that you’re from Florida but still take pride in the New York scene, even though they’re thousands of miles apart.

Oh yeah, we’re all in it together when it comes to being the redheaded stepchild of American surfing, and it’s always been that way.

That was the only time I’ve ever seen people at a surf contest chanting “USA! USA!” every time he hit the water.

Totally. There was so much about that event that stood out; it was probably the high point of that era for the industry, it was the richest event in history, and still is.

Things changed after that, for sure. You'd know more than me, but it was probably the peak of the ASP’s contribution to surfing, don’t you think?

In the post-Dream Tour era, for sure. It was a crazy event, and it was meant to be even bigger. They had a week-long festival lined up featuring everyone from Girl Talk to Interpol, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and The Flaming Lips, which was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy. But the contest went ahead all the same. They had Quiksilver tents the size of soccer pitches on the sand that were rumoured to be turning over a quarter-mill a day.

You’d walk in and there were Quiksilver x NY Giants football helmets for sale, and they’d be throwing Travis Rice’s snowboard into the crowd or giving away a Tony Hawk-signed deck. Mike D from the Beasties Boys was walking around every party with an event hat on, you name it. I’d never seen anything like it at a surf contest before, and I definitely haven’t since.

I went down on the third or fourth day and it was still raining after the hurricane, but the waves were firing and the beach was packed. I remember thinking, 'Holy shit, this many people came out from the city to Long Beach to watch this?' It’s not the easiest place to get to, you have to catch the Long Island Rail Road and walk a bit, and it was just so validating for the whole New York surfing scene. The fact they got such good waves too, it has to be on that short list of events that people on tour will remember forever.

What’s the reaction like when you tell someone in Hawaii you’re bailing to chase a winter swell in New York?

Everyone thought we were out of our minds. The funny thing was the series only got the green light that morning. I texted Balaram and he rang me back straight away saying, 'Yo, I’m looking at this storm right now, we have to leave this afternoon!' It was 9am and we had to be on a flight at four, so it was go-time. We didn’t have wetsuits, I had to go buy some winter boots at the Salvation Army store in Wahiawa, book tickets, the works. I couldn’t believe you can get a direct, 10-hour flight from Honolulu to JFK, but that was us and we were out of there. I was baffled.

Balaram Stack bailed Hawaii to score barrels in New York © Stab

We were back in Hawaii four days later and people wouldn’t believe what went down if we told them. We’d driven 1,000 miles, I almost killed Balaram and [filmer] Sam Moody when his truck hit ice and ran off the road, and we scored amazing waves. Everywhere we looked we saw peaks for miles, up and down the coast. Bal surfed for three days straight and probably got 75 tubes. Add it up, was it worth it? 100 percent! Where else can you get a barrel-an-hour for a trip? And then he flew back and made the finals of the Backdoor Shootout straight after like it’s no big deal.

The full house sign went up early at No Contest's Brooklyn premiere © Jason Le Cras/Stab

You premiered this episode in New York too, right?

Sure did. We did a night in Brooklyn at Pilgrim, and their new store is maybe the most beautiful surf shop I’ve ever been to. There are three scenes in New York; Rockaway and the city, Long Beach and Montauk. It was really cool to see the different reactions of the audience at the two screenings. Balaram and the Long Beach crew came into the city for the Brooklyn show and the crowd was silent through the movie, tuned into everything, laughing at the jokes, hooting when the waves got good, cheering for anyone who was in the movie who was in attendance. It was cool to see just how engaged everyone was, and witness the community feeling behind it all.

Then we went to UnSound in Long Beach, which is about as core of a surf shop as you’ll ever find. They’re the backbone of the local surf community, and they were the blueprint for the New York CT; Quiksilver actually used UnSound’s long-standing permit to run the contest because they’d dialled in the window so well that they always got waves.

How’s the feedback been to the new series?

It’s been really cool, really positive, and there’s been a generosity to the new direction that’s super encouraging. We love going to communities that wouldn’t normally see a production company make a documentary about their surf town, so it feels like there’s a lot of goodwill towards the project. A lot of people have said, 'Oh I’ve always wanted to go to Italy,' or 'I’ve been wanting to try surfing in New York forever and this finally made me pull the trigger,' which is unreal.

We’ve got three more episodes in the Off Tour series to come – what’s in store?

OK, so we’re going to Costa Rica with Leon Glatzer to hear the story of Pavones and its discovery, which is a legendary drug smuggling tale that should be a movie. Then we’re off to South America to show off one slice of the myriad layers that make up Brazil. A lot of people think it’s all tropical weather and beaches, so we went to the state of Santa Catarina, and the capital, Florianópolis, with Mateus Herdy and the skater Pedro Barros . That story has a tonne of characters, an incredible density of community, and really, really good waves.

Finally, we wrap up in Israel, which again has this community that’s going to surprise people. The Tel Aviv surf scene is one of the coolest I’ve encountered in a place that doesn’t have great waves. They have such a rad crew of really dedicated surfers that it’s hard not to enjoy yourself, and hopefully everyone enjoys that episode as much as we loved making it.