Join an all-star No Contest crew for perfect pointbreaks in Morocco

I did. No one in my family had surfed before. I used to spend my summertime in the south of Tenerife and then one day, when I was 12, I did a class. I loved it, but my closest wave was 45 minutes by car and I was in school. My parents were working all day long, so I couldn't really surf as much as I wanted to. Then, age 15 was when I really got obsessed with surfing and was spending hours watching videos.

One day, I said to my friends 'I want to surf like this! I want to compete, I want to be super professional'. After that we started to train more, like full weekends and a little bit in between during the week with my trainer. I started to compete and a few months later I started doing the Canarian Championships. Then, when I was 18 and had my license drive license, I could really put everything into my surfing and go wherever I want to surf without depending on others.