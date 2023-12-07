No Contest uncovers a very special surfing scene in Tahiti
Hi Michel, tell us all about Teahupo’o.
It’s my favourite wave in the world! It's super powerful, beautiful, dangerous. There are not many places in the world where you can paddle off the beach to somewhere that you can get the best wave of your life or have the worst wipeout of your life. You get a lot of emotions at the same time out there.
When was the first time you realised you were pretty good at surfing and could make a career out of it?
I never thought that I was really good at surfing, I just told myself I needed to get better and better, and never stop growing. After I graduated school, when I was 17 to 18 years old, I told myself, ‘Okay, I don't want to go and work, and I feel like I have the potential to become a pro surfer and follow my dream and try to qualify for the Championship Tour,’ and so I did, and I've been travelling the world ever since.
Could you have imagined the career that lay ahead of you?
No way! I just wanted to get better and better every day. I wanted to improve my surfing and reach the level of the Europeans, the Australians and everyone else.
You took out three WSL Championship Tour events including the Pipeline Masters, you won every leg of the Hawaiian Triple Crown and you finished in the Top 10 four times, so it’s safe to say you reached that level…
I don't really think about it much these days to tell you the truth. Pipeline was definitely one of the highlights of my career; my name will always be there with all of the best surfers in the world, and nobody can take that away from me. Right now, though, I feel like it was another life. I used to compete, but nowadays I just wanna cruise, and surf whenever the waves are good.
How much of a role did Teahupo’o play in you wanting to qualify?
Teahupo’o was the reason I wanted to make the world tour, so I didn’t have to do the trials to get into the event anymore. Then, when I did qualify, it became my hardest event every year, with all the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do well. I wanted to qualify to prove to myself that I could beat the best in the world at home, but in the end, I had to beat myself first.
To me Teahupo’o is a way of life; it’s so much more than just a contest venue. It’s one of the best places you could ever want to surf, and these days it’s all I care about. Whenever there’s a good swell, I’m out there and always will be.
What’s it like growing up in Tahiti?
As a kid, I was either playing in the river or playing on the ocean. Going and getting mangoes and bananas straight from the trees, developing a respect for nature and the people who surround you. It was an easy life, everyone was happy, and everyone helps each other out. Every time somebody sees me now they see the whole island, so it’s very important to show a good image of myself.
To be Tahitian is to be somebody who brings their culture with them everywhere they go, that speaks the language, looks after their land, spends time on the ocean, loves where they’re from, loves their culture and loves their family.
We saw you competing in a traditional paddleboard race in No Contest – how was that?
It was fun. A friend of mine, the president of our surf club, sent me a message asking me if I could go in the race and I said, ‘Sure, whatever you want, I'm gonna do it!’ I wasn't in shape at all, I hadn't trained, but I did alright.
An out-of-shape Michel Bourez is still in better shape than most people…
No, not true!
Do you take much interest in the next generation of Tahitian talent, surfers like Kauli Vaast, Mihimana Bray or Vahine Fierro?
I’ve been working with Mihimana for about a year now. Not really coaching him, because he surfs very good already, but more getting into his mind; the way he thinks, the way he's supposed to think and what he needs to do to reach the Championship Tour level. We’re good friends and I’ve known Mihi since he was super young, so I wanted to help him.
Kauli doesn't need my help. Kauli is gonna succeed no matter what. He has an excellent standard already, he has the right coaches already, he knows what to do. And Vahine is the same. I don't need to bring them anything else, they already know what's going on.
What do you think the Games are going to do for Tahiti next year? Teahupo’o could be firing and with it being ahead of the time schedule and not having any other sports in Paris to compete with, it could go around the world…
Most of the people who watch the Games are not going to be into surfing. There’ll be surf fans, sure, but the rest will be new to the sport, so it doesn't matter, we just need waves. As soon as they see somebody get in the barrel they’ll be freaking out! Then someone comes out and they’ll be losing it, like, ‘Woah, how, how can that happen?’ It's gonna be new for everyone, and I think Teahupo’o will bring surfing to the next level.
What else does the future hold for you?
I've just been cruising. Enjoying home and living a new life after surfing, taking care of my kids, catching up with friends and starting new businesses. I've been training a lot at home. Just getting back in shape, getting my mind back on track, and surfing Teahupo'o whenever it's good.
Part of this story