No Contest uncovers a very special surfing scene in Tahiti

The latest episode of No Contest is in Teahupo’o, Tahiti. Watch the video and hear from local surfer Michel Bourez about how the Games will impact the Polynesian island.
Written by Chris Binns
7 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Michel Bourez

Michel Bourez is known as 'The Spartan' in the surfing world for good reason; his supreme physique and surfing prowess make him a warrior out on the ocean.

FranceFrance

Kauli Vaast

Born and raised in Tahiti, Kauli Vaast might just be the best up and coming all round talent in the world.

FranceFrance
Surfers around the world have long held Tahiti close to their hearts. The Polynesian island is home to one of surfing’s most beautiful cultures and it houses one of surfing’s most famous, feared and intimidating waves.
Ever since the mind-blowing 1998 Gotcha Pro first put the Tahitian village of Teahupo’o on the map, surfers have been fascinated with the ferocious reef break known as The Wall Of Skulls. As well as an endless competition highlight reel, some of the greatest waves of the past 25 years have been ridden in Tahiti, powered by both paddle and PWC.
Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

© Domenic Mosqueira

In 2024 Teahupo’o will be thrust into the spotlight after France declared the notorious South Pacific reef pass would become the host surfing venue of the Games. Not only will the eyes of the world be focused on the island’s surfing potential, but also on its incredible beauty, the welcoming people and the way of life that makes the place so special.
Ashton Goggans and Peva Levy in Teahupo'o for No Contest Season 8 2023

Peva Levy shares a little inside knowledge

© Duda Saracura/Red Bull Content Pool

In the latest episode of No Contest, host Ashton Goggans makes the trans-Pacific pilgrimage to Teahupo’o to run a microscope over the impact the Games will have on this patch of paradise.
After touching down in Papeete, he connects with surfing powerhouses Kauli Vaast, Michel Bourez, Vahine Fierro and Eimeo Czermak. After that he meets the man who can lay claim to first surfing at The End Of The Road, Peva Levy, and connects with two of the area's favourite modern hosts, Tereva David and Tahurai Henry, to tap into the mana of the islands and find out what makes Tahiti tick.
Surfer Tahurai Henry rides the tube at Teahupo'o in Tahiti

Host-with-the-most Tahurai Henry walks it like he talks it

© Domenic Mosqueira

After No Contest left town, we caught up with local powerhouse Michel Bourez to talk about his love affair with Teahupo’o. Read our exclusive interview with him below, and watch the latest episode of No Contest in the player at the top of the page.
This special episode of No Contest comes at an important time in the life of one of surfing’s most special corners. We hope all runs smoothly in a favourite corner of the surfing planet, and trust you enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed pulling it together.
Michel Bourez surfing in front of photographer Leroy Bellet on a perfect wave in Tahiti.

Michel Bourez stands tall in the hometown tube of his life

© Leroy Bellet

Hi Michel, tell us all about Teahupo’o.

Michel Bourez: It’s my favourite wave in the world! It's super powerful, beautiful, dangerous. There are not many places in the world where you can paddle off the beach to somewhere that you can get the best wave of your life or have the worst wipeout of your life. You get a lot of emotions at the same time out there.

When was the first time you realised you were pretty good at surfing and could make a career out of it?

I never thought that I was really good at surfing, I just told myself I needed to get better and better, and never stop growing. After I graduated school, when I was 17 to 18 years old, I told myself, ‘Okay, I don't want to go and work, and I feel like I have the potential to become a pro surfer and follow my dream and try to qualify for the Championship Tour,’ and so I did, and I've been travelling the world ever since.

Could you have imagined the career that lay ahead of you?

No way! I just wanted to get better and better every day. I wanted to improve my surfing and reach the level of the Europeans, the Australians and everyone else.

Golden boy Michel Bourez wins in Brazil

Golden boy Michel Bourez wins in Brazil

© Ryan Miller

You took out three WSL Championship Tour events including the Pipeline Masters, you won every leg of the Hawaiian Triple Crown and you finished in the Top 10 four times, so it’s safe to say you reached that level…

I don't really think about it much these days to tell you the truth. Pipeline was definitely one of the highlights of my career; my name will always be there with all of the best surfers in the world, and nobody can take that away from me. Right now, though, I feel like it was another life. I used to compete, but nowadays I just wanna cruise, and surf whenever the waves are good.

The most famous village in the surfing world, Teahupo'o

The most famous village in the surfing world, Teahupo'o

© Ryan Miller

How much of a role did Teahupo’o play in you wanting to qualify?

Teahupo’o was the reason I wanted to make the world tour, so I didn’t have to do the trials to get into the event anymore. Then, when I did qualify, it became my hardest event every year, with all the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do well. I wanted to qualify to prove to myself that I could beat the best in the world at home, but in the end, I had to beat myself first.

To me Teahupo’o is a way of life; it’s so much more than just a contest venue. It’s one of the best places you could ever want to surf, and these days it’s all I care about. Whenever there’s a good swell, I’m out there and always will be.

Kauli Vaast and Michel Bourez ride a Red Bull jetski in Tahiti on May 30, 2022.

Kauli Vaast and Michel Bourez – proud Tahitians, proud Olympians

© Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s it like growing up in Tahiti?

As a kid, I was either playing in the river or playing on the ocean. Going and getting mangoes and bananas straight from the trees, developing a respect for nature and the people who surround you. It was an easy life, everyone was happy, and everyone helps each other out. Every time somebody sees me now they see the whole island, so it’s very important to show a good image of myself.

To be Tahitian is to be somebody who brings their culture with them everywhere they go, that speaks the language, looks after their land, spends time on the ocean, loves where they’re from, loves their culture and loves their family.

We saw you competing in a traditional paddleboard race in No Contest – how was that?

It was fun. A friend of mine, the president of our surf club, sent me a message asking me if I could go in the race and I said, ‘Sure, whatever you want, I'm gonna do it!’ I wasn't in shape at all, I hadn't trained, but I did alright.

An out-of-shape Michel Bourez is still in better shape than most people…

No, not true!

Surfer Mihimana Braye rides a huge barrel at Tahiti's Teahupo'o during a May 2019 swell.

Mihimana Braye holds on as the Teahupo'o shockwave hits

© Shane Grace

Do you take much interest in the next generation of Tahitian talent, surfers like Kauli Vaast, Mihimana Bray or Vahine Fierro?

I’ve been working with Mihimana for about a year now. Not really coaching him, because he surfs very good already, but more getting into his mind; the way he thinks, the way he's supposed to think and what he needs to do to reach the Championship Tour level. We’re good friends and I’ve known Mihi since he was super young, so I wanted to help him.

Kauli doesn't need my help. Kauli is gonna succeed no matter what. He has an excellent standard already, he has the right coaches already, he knows what to do. And Vahine is the same. I don't need to bring them anything else, they already know what's going on.

Kauli Vaast rides over the foamball in the tube in Tahiti

Kauli Vaast wrangles the Teahupo'o foamball

© Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

What do you think the Games are going to do for Tahiti next year? Teahupo’o could be firing and with it being ahead of the time schedule and not having any other sports in Paris to compete with, it could go around the world…

Most of the people who watch the Games are not going to be into surfing. There’ll be surf fans, sure, but the rest will be new to the sport, so it doesn't matter, we just need waves. As soon as they see somebody get in the barrel they’ll be freaking out! Then someone comes out and they’ll be losing it, like, ‘Woah, how, how can that happen?’ It's gonna be new for everyone, and I think Teahupo’o will bring surfing to the next level.

Jack Robinson rides the tube at Teahupo'o in Tahiti

Jack Robinson stands tall in Tahitian perfection

© Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

What else does the future hold for you?

I've just been cruising. Enjoying home and living a new life after surfing, taking care of my kids, catching up with friends and starting new businesses. I've been training a lot at home. Just getting back in shape, getting my mind back on track, and surfing Teahupo'o whenever it's good.

Michel Bourez, Teahupo’o

Michel Bourez, Teahupo’o

© Domenic Mosqueira

