No Contest uncovers a very special surfing scene in Tahiti

Teahupo’o was the reason I wanted to make the world tour, so I didn’t have to do the trials to get into the event anymore. Then, when I did qualify, it became my hardest event every year, with all the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do well. I wanted to qualify to prove to myself that I could beat the best in the world at home, but in the end, I had to beat myself first.

To me Teahupo’o is a way of life; it’s so much more than just a contest venue. It’s one of the best places you could ever want to surf, and these days it’s all I care about. Whenever there’s a good swell, I’m out there and always will be.