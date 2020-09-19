This year has meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but for

it has meant an opportunity to spend an extended stretch in his homeland for the first time since he was a teenager. As Jordy explains to Stab's Ashton Goggans and Damien Fahrenfort, the cancellation of the 2020 WSL Championship Tour was a blessing in disguise, as the Indian Ocean came alive and served up one of the best South African winters in years.