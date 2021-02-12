Kayaker Nouria Newman is known for conquering the world's wildest waters in her canoe, everywhere from the Himalayas to Patagonia, but her 2020 project saw her stay closer to home in France.

"With the confinement measures, we had to refocus ourselves on local projects and I'd had the Verdon gorges in mind for years," she reveals. "It's a place I didn't know very well. I went there once when I was 13, so I had great memories of it, but it was kind of hazy. Going back there last year, I realised it was still so crazy. I also found that the canyon had never really been filmed from inside."

The 25km section of the Verdon river that Newman took on is located just upstream of the Sainte-Croix lake in the country's Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

"It's one of the most beautiful kayak navigable sections in France, so it was an opportunity not to focus only on kayaking, but to focus on the place as well," says Newman.

These gorges don't feature the biggest of rapids, but their siphons still require very technical and advanced kayaking, according to Newman.

"A siphon is when water is sucked into a tunnel, under rock, or under boulders – these are what makes the gorges dangerous," she reports. "If you fall from your kayak, there's a risk that you'll be sucked under the water. It requires constant vigilance and being extremely precise on your trajectories."

The most challenging sections here are called the Styx (named after one of the rivers of the Underworld in Greek mythology), the Imbut (a funnel in Provençal) and the Rideau, where the river flows through a tiny corridor between two cliffs.

"The thing you're always taught in kayaking is that if the river narrows, or if it becomes congested so you no longer have an exit point on foot, then you shouldn't go there," explains Newman. "It's not like there's a huge 'danger' sign right in front of these passages, but it just goes against common sense to go there."