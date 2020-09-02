Nové Město is on the horizon and the XCO racers are READY

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup season may not have exactly turned out as envisaged, but there is some World Cup racing on the horizon in just a few weeks: in Nové Město , Czech Republic, followed closely by the World Championships in Leogang , Austria.

The uncertainty over how many, or indeed any, UCI World Cup races would run has caused plenty of issues for elite athletes, who plan their training, preparation and life around a full race calendar .

We recently caught up with a number of XCO personalities – Bart Brentjens , Annika Langvad , Emily Batty , Anne Terpstra , Jolanda Neff and Dan McConnell – at one of our Rob Warner-hosted UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Classics watch parties to see how they've been coping with a World Cup season that's been like no other.

Keeping busy and staying motivated to train during this season has been hard for the riders with everything up in the air and constantly changing. Many were aiming to peak for the Olympics in July, but that was an early casualty. All the changes, while understandable, have been unsettling.

Former World Champion Annika Langvad admits she's had to constantly adapt to circumstances. “You're building your shape and you try to plan when to peak and all of a sudden you know the plans are out the window and you have to start over," she says. "This season is all about resetting and making new plans."

Kate Courtney and Mathieu van der Poel won the 2019 races in Nové Město © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

It's been no less of a headache being a team manager of a World Cup team, as Bart Brentjens is for Dutch-based CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing. Getting his team together for training camps has been difficult, with travel restrictions across European borders creating issues. Luckily for Brentjens, his star rider, Yana Belomoina of the Ukraine, was able to get to a team training camp in the Netherlands back in June and has since raced small events in Europe.

"It's hard for your mind if you hear that one [World Cup] is cancelled and then another is cancelled. I don't have to train, but I have to make plans for my team and that's also difficult in this period," says Brentjens.

Bart Brentjens seen here in his other role as Red Bull TV's XCO analyst © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

Dan McConnell has watched events in Europe unfold from afar. He and his wife, fellow professional Rebecca McConnell, took the decision to remain at home in Australia and he's tried to take some positives in being away from racing.

"It's given us a lot of time to maybe focus on a fair bit, I guess weaknesses and things that we can actually improve on."

This season is all about resetting and making new plans Annika Langvad No athlete wants to go into the shortened season undercooked, or without any racing under their belt before Nové Město. France and Switzerland have been the two big nations where there have been cross-country events taking place, with multi-stage races in particular being a draw for the athletes. The recent Swiss Epic race in August saw Nino Schurter, Lars Forster and Langvad take part. "Training is one thing and racing is something else. It always helps to have the rhythm of racing, like having the whole drill, the proper preparation to mentally peak and to have gone through that before the actual World Cup races," admits Langvad. Catch up with MTB's elite riders and see how they've been training from home:

Maintaining the momentum

Canada's Emily Batty is one athlete who went against the grain in terms of her preparation for Nové Město. Batty, along with her husband and eldest brother, embarked on a bikepacking ride across Iceland in August.

"A couple months ago, when we were just so unsure with what the season was going to look like, a few of us planned this really big adventure," Batty says. "I was motivated knowing that there was something on the horizon."

With everyone peaking for the same time at Nové Město and the World Championship, it could be quite a spectacle when racers do actually roll up to the start line for the short track races (XCC) and main races (XCO) at Nové Město. Let's not forget it's a double round, so that’s two XCC races and two XCO races at the same location within a matter of days.

That schedule will be pretty tough, with incredible demands placed on the athletes in terms of their physical capabilities and powers of recovery. It'll be a mentally challenging week as well. Leading Dutch racer Anne Terpstra is one of the more confident riders in the women's field and she says she'll be ready.

"I don't care what race it is. I don't care how many days it is. If we can race in this situation, I'll do it," she explains. "It will be hard, as there won't be a lot of days for recovery in Nové Město. You have to be ready to race and you have to be ready mentally to suffer. You'll have to want to race. For me that's a key part to work on."

Take a look at the riders who'll be challenging for the XCO crown:

Cross-country riders to watch in 2020

The racing at Nové Město will be intense for sure and Switzerland's Jolanda Neff hopes, like Terpstra, that riders will be motivated to race all the races at Nové Město.

"I just hope everyone will be doing the short track race because we've seen in the past, sometimes people bail on the short track," she says. "They don't do the short track to be fresher for the main XCO race, so I just hope everyone will doing everything and then everyone will have the same cards."

Race time is nearing © Bartek Woliński