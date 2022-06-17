Rev your engines and get ready for off-road racing with Offroad Unchained, the latest mobile game that's all about high speeds and huge jumps! Launching on June 17, this free-to-play racer will have you drifting through jungles, deserts and swamps as you compete with other players around the world to prove you're the superior racer.

Developed by Kuuasema and following on from the extreme moto racing extravaganza that is Dirt Bike Unchained, Offroad Unchained swaps the bikes for cars, but keeps the same intense racing, massive drifts and furious rivalries. You'll need to perfect your boost timing and nail every corner if you want to win in PvP battles, and try not to get distracted by the gorgeous environments you'll be racing through while you're at it.

Petrolheads will be in heaven with the huge number of cars to collect, all of which can be upgraded to give you a competitive edge. You can also customise your driver and your car with outfits and objects you earn by beating your opponents so that you can style on your rivals in more than one way.

There are all kinds of cars to collect in Offroad Unchained © Red Bull/Kuuasema

Red Bull have a great legacy in mobile gaming, so you know you're in safe hands with Offroad Unchained. With Bike Unchained 2 and Dirt Bike Unchained available right now on the App Store, you can get a feel for what's to come in this new game and get ahead of the competition. Red Bull also host the Red Bull Mobile Esports Open, a global competition that challenges players all over the world to compete on some of the biggest mobile games available.

So if you're looking for fast cars, sick drifts and huge jumps, then you need to try out Offroad Unchained. Buckle up for the game's launch on June 17 – it's going to be one heck of a ride.