Relive OG’s 5 best games against their TI10 rivals

The International is back. It’s been two long years, so it’s almost easy to forget, but OG are still the defending champions of Dota 2’s (and all of esports’) biggest tournament and have held the title since 2018. After a rocky year in the Dota Pro Circuit, they’re back to defend the title, running the gauntlet of qualifiers once more to make it to the finals.

A lot has changed since the last time that OG entered The International stage, but some games will live on forever. Let’s take a look at the best games that OG have played in the tournament against this year’s competition.

1. Invictus Gaming – The International 2017 Group Stage

OG faced The International 2 winners Invictus Gaming in the group stage during 2017 and 2018, but their first game in the 2017 event stands out, as it took OG just 31 minutes to cruise past the Chinese team. IG secured only nine kills and a third of them were on the position five Oracle played by Tal ‘Fly’ Aizik. Even from an early stage, OG identified themselves as a team that could run over anyone and dominate any opposition.

2. Fnatic – The International 2019 Group Stage

OG don’t often get to play Fnatic, whose Dota squad are based in Southeast Asia, but the beauty of The International is that teams from all over the globe have the opportunity to play each other on the biggest stage. During the group stage of The International 2019, OG pulled out the unforgettable Topias Miikka ‘Topson’ Taavitsainen Earth Spirit middle, a hero who's traditionally played as a support. Topson played an excellent game and secured 11 kills, while Anathan ‘ana’ Pham was living his best life on Slark, ending the game with a score of 20/4/9.

3. Virtus Pro – Game 1, The International 2019 Group Stage

OG are no strangers to Virtus Pro, having first played them back in 2015 at The Summit 4. However, when the sides met during OG’s title-defending International campaign, VP stood no chance and were swept 2-0 in the group stage. The first game proved particularly rough, as VP managed just eight kills and were swept in 21 minutes. Topson netted 13 of the team’s 30 kills in an excellent performance on his Tiny.

4. PSG.LGD – Game 4, The International 2018, Grand Finals

One of the best games of Dota 2 ever played and on the biggest stage, no less. In Game 4 of The International Grand Finals 2018, OG found themselves one mistake away from losing. Having won the first game, things went downhill and OG lost the next two games, putting PSG.LGD up 2-1, needing just one more game to win the series and lift the Aegis.

Then it happened. In the fourth game, OG gained a small lead of around 7k gold at 26 minutes, but after a few missed team fights, were down two sets of barracks and 14k gold. Fear not, for ana was in the game and took a huge fight at 44 minutes, with the fight lasting four minutes – it was practically 1v5. The game climaxed when Sébastien ‘Ceb’ Debs jumped in and got a three-man Berserker’s Call to let ana clean them up. And so, the unforgettable voice line of Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies screaming 'CEEEEEEEEEEB' was born.

5. Evil Geniuses – Game 3, The International 2018, Upper Bracket Round 2

One of the most anticipated match-ups of the whole event was when OG took on EG. The friendship between Johan ‘N0tail’ Sundstein and Fly was well and truly broken, as Fly had only recently moved to EG, leaving N0tail scrambling to regroup and recruit. The winner of this series would put themselves into the Upper Bracket Final, guaranteeing at least third place in the event, and millions in prize monet.

After two games, the series was even at 1-1, and it came down to one single game of Dota. Despite EG’s Syed Sumail ‘SumaiL’ Hassan ( who would later join OG ) ending the game with 31 kills on his Tiny, it wasn’t enough and the ana Spectra was too strong, running over the game. OG will be hoping that Sumail, now on their team, will repeat the performance he had against them.