After forming their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in 2019, OG are in their best form yet. Currently ranked as the seventh-best team in the world, they took down Natus Vincere twice to not only qualify for the BLAST Fall Finals but also grab the first seed and US$25,000 in prize money. Things are definitely looking good for OG, but next month their real challenge starts – getting their first title in a Counter-Strike S-tier tournament. We had the chance to talk to OG coach Casper 'ruggah' Due about tactics, preparation and beating Natus Vincere.

He doesn’t want to spill too many secrets regarding his strategy going into back-to-back Natus Vincere series (since they might face them again in the Fall Finals later this month). However, ruggah still tells us that it’s very important that, as a team, you don’t fall into the “s1mple trap” (referring to Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev). He explains that players fall into this trap once they start getting a little sloppy and then, “he punishes you instantly and from there, it can snowball into defeat."

OG prepare for tournaments and qualifiers by sticking to a regular routine, no matter the opposition. “We always try to have the best balance of playing our own game and adapting to our opponents,“ ruggah explains.

Focus

The best teams in Europe will all be waiting for OG in the Fall Finals at the end of the month. With ruggah’s philosophy -– hard work and routine – OG will look to best them all and get their first S-tier trophy. He tells us that his main focus as preparation for the finals is tweaking small details and making sure that their players are all on the same page, “whether it’s strategy, setups or general team play situations.”

OG’s team is unique in the professional Counter-Strike scene because they have players from different nationalities. OG’s coach explains that’s exactly why synergy and teamwork are so important for them on their road to success. He says: “It doesn't matter if we can perfectly execute certain strategies if we don't play the situations that follow with synergy. There's always room for improvement in Counter-Strike and it's one of the things that makes it so exciting.”

Mindset

Against most teams at BLAST, OG have a decent track record, with nothing to be afraid of – ruggah tells us that they often perform best if their opponents are favourites coming into games. The only team that stands out is Astralis. Since OG’s inception in 2019, the team has never beaten the Danes – but this time around, the coach thinks they have a much better chance: “We haven't played them in a long time and we're a different team than last time we played them, so it would be a good challenge for us.”

There are no other big names for ruggah at BLAST. To win the tournament, you’ll have to beat the best teams regardless, he explains. That’s exactly why OG don’t really think about teams that would be good or bad for them.