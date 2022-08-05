OG's potential path to another Dota Pro Circuit Major win

OG Esports have had one of the best runs of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit so far. They're one of the four teams that have guaranteed their place at the International 11 in October and now enter the third Major of the season in Arlington, Texas, looking to repeat their performance at the ESL One Stockholm Major by securing another win.

At the beginning of the season, fans and analysts wouldn't have predicted OG Esports would do this well. The team was built up of new players with no competitive experience. However, over the course of two tours, the young upstarts have proven themselves among the best in the world.

OG Esports were able to go undefeated in the most recent Tour 2 leading up to the Stockholm Major. They then went into Stockholm without a captain and were able to win the first international LAN tournament of the year. In the most recent Tour 3, they finished top three to secure their qualification following a tough tiebreaker battle with Team Liquid. They now make their way to the Arlington Major as one of the favourites to win it all.

The competition so far and the group stage

If OG Esports's most recent performance at the Riyadh Masters 2022 is any indication, they have a great chance to win it all at the Arlington Major. Their recent run at the invitational tournament saw them top their group, beating teams such as Royal Never Give Up, Nigma Galaxy and TSM FTX. While they lost in the playoffs to PSG.LGD and Team Spirit, OG Esports had a great performance and with a few improvements they could overcome these teams in Texas.

OG have been placed in Group A of the Major, which many pundits consider the harder group. However, teams are trapped in Group A with OG, not the other way around.

Some of the teams that might pose a problem to the young bucks are PSG.LGD, RNG, Quincy Crew and Team Liquid. Two of those teams OG have consistently outperformed in previous events. The only real obstacle to topping Group A will be PSG.LGD. The previous International 10 finalists have been on a strong run as of late and are the only team that OG Esports have lost to in the last few months.

From a wider event perspective, BOOM Esports and Team Spirit are two other teams that OG might have to look out for. Both have been consistently dominant in and out of their regions in the same way OG have been.

OG lift a Major trophy for the first time since the Kiev Major in 2017 © Helena Kristiansson / ESL

Strengths and weaknesses

OG Esports's strength undeniably comes from an established and unique playstyle. They've never been afraid to be flexible and are confident in specialised picks that make it difficult for other teams to prepare for them. Whether it's Tommy 'Taiga' Le's five-position Enigma or even Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf's Timbersaw, there's no end to unique picks that OG can pull out of their hat. The team has consistently picked these unique heroes over the last three tours and has helped them become one of the most successful teams in the world.

Despite these strengths, OG Esports aren't a perfect team. While these strategies can get them through most teams, OG will need to take another step forward and refine their gameplay to win this upcoming tournament. The two previous International 10 finalists, Team Spirit and PSG.LGD, beat them in their most recent clashes. Each of those teams does the little things just a bit better, whether it's laning, mid-game rotations or team fighting. However, OG have the capability to catch up. If they stick to their style, they can compete for the title with any team worldwide.

OG's path forward

OG are extremely strong when they're allowed to play their style of play. Yuragi is able to comfortably scale in his lane when ATF and Bozhidar 'bzm' Bogdanov are able to get endless amounts of space. However, OG suffers when they are not able to do so. ATF has typically been a greedy offlane player, playing heroes such as Huskar and Razor that can scale well into the late game. While he has strong offlaners in his pool that can play more for the team, like Dragon Knight, it's clear that he isn't as comfortable on those heroes. When an enemy team is able to stifle either bzm or ATF, the team has a lot of issues coming back into the game.

In their own group, how they play their laning phases and transition into midgame will determine if they can beat PSG.LGD, their only real threat. With a strong emphasis on incredibly dominant heroes for ATF and leaning into more active, space-creating heroes for Yuragi, OG have a great chance of capping off their incredible inaugural season with yet another Major victory.