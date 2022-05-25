After taking the top spot in the Western Europe Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), OG faced their next challenge – playing against the best Dota teams in the world at ESL One Stockholm. This would be the second real LAN event for the young OG squad and the first real Dota Major. Somehow, that OG Esports magic was able to rub off on the team and they lifted the trophy at the end, despite the insurmountable odds that they were faced with. Here's how they did it.

OG take second place in the group stage

OG's run would have been less of a surprise had they been able to raise the trophy with all of their team members. However, due to visa issues, captain Mikhail 'Misha' Agatov and coach Evgenii 'Chuvash' Makarov were unable to attend the event. It fell on co-owners and previous players Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein and Sébastien 'Ceb' Debs to take their place as coach and player respectively and lead the team to victory.

Despite the sudden change, there would be no time for adjustments as the group stage for ESL One Stockholm 2022 was set to begin. OG started their first day with a 3-1 record, beating the South American representatives Beast Coast 2-0 and tying with BOOM Esports, the second-place team in the Southeast Asian region. Their second day of matches would be more difficult, as OG would struggle against both T1 and Tundra Esports, going 0-4 overall on the day.

However, just when all looked lost, OG were able to pull off clean sweeps against Evil Geniuses and BetBoom in order to make the upper bracket of the ESL One Stockholm playoffs with a second-place finish.

OG fall early, but get back up

In the first round of the upper bracket, OG faced off against TSM, North America's second seed. This match would end in a 0-2 loss for OG, pushing the team to the lower bracket. However, from this point forward, OG would transform into a different team and begin the lower bracket run of a lifetime.

This victory marks the current OG squads first ever Major win © Helena Kristiansson / ESL

Their first match in the lower bracket was against BOOM Esports, with whom they tied in the group stage. This time, OG came prepared and went back to a classic pick that they played throughout the season – Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf's Timbersaw. In OG Esports' 2-0 sweep of BOOM Esports, ATF had a combined scoreline of 26/9/25 and was one of the most influential parts of the game. Despite having a tough laning phase against BOOM's Souliya 'JaCkky' Khoomphetsavong's Monkey King in game one, and most of the game being even, a fight at the 38-minute mark turned the game in OG's favour and they held the lead till the end. The second game was much easier for OG, as they secured an early lead and got their 2-0 win.

The next match between OG and Fnatic was one of the best series in the entire tournament. The teams traded the first two maps, stomping each other in the games they won. It all came down to the third and final game – a 63-minute gauntlet where OG Esports were down most of the match, due to Fnatic's strong early game draft with a Keeper of the Light and Chaos Knight combination. However, OG held out long enough that a won fight at the 53-minute mark turned a 20,000 net worth deficit into the same amount in OG's direction. The final fight in Fnatic's base showed OG's true prowess.

Unstoppable momentum

OG took the momentum they gained from the Fnatic game and held onto it for the rest of the lower bracket run. From the moment that they won the 60-minute game against Fnatic, their next three series did not go beyond the 36-minute mark. They stomped every series with 2-0 score lines and held leads from the moment the games began.

OG took out the South American favourites Beast Coast, then their in-region rivals Gaimin Gladiators and Tundra Esports. The two Western European teams topped their individual groups at this event and were swiftly taken out by OG. The team had now cemented a Grand Final rematch against the team that put them in the lower bracket in the first round – TSM.

As the grand finals began, TSM rushed down OG from the beginning, taking away Enigma – a signature OG pick – and picking it themselves. With a lead from the first minute of the game, TSM took game one – the first sign of opposition for OG since their series against Fnatic. However, this would be the final time that TSM would have any foothold on the series.

OG quickly adapted in game two and banned the Enigma, as well as picking Ceb's Windranger, which had been a menace the entire tournament. Ceb would end the game with a 5/6/26 scoreline. OG also realised that they could pick Bozhidar 'bzm' Bogdanov's Storm Spirit in most games and TSM had no proper counter.

The third game was a back and forth banger between both teams. But it was OG who were slowly adapting to TSM's Wraith King pick. Eventually, OG were able to get a perfect team fight at the thirty-minute mark that shifted the momentum of the game. The final match felt like a formality, as OG had figured TSM out and the future seemed set. With a 33-minute victory that felt secure at the 10-minute mark, OG became the ESL One Stockholm champions.