OG Esports has made it to the Upper Bracket of the most prestigious Dota event of the year – The International 11. The most recent ESL One Malaysia 2022 winners were able to clinch a spot in the upper bracket, but it was not an easy task by any means.

With a team formed around very young players, the pressure of the competition almost got the best of them, especially given the calibre of their opponents. However, a solid final day allowed them to secure the spot. Let's recap their journey through one of the toughest Dota group stages of all time.

A balancing act between day one and two

OG Esports started the first day with two strong wins against Southeast Asian representatives BOOM Esports and fellow Western Europe team Gaimin Gladiators. Both wins against BOOM Esports were great comeback victories for the young OG stars. The games against Gaimin Gladiators were complete stomps, where OG had the lead from the beginning of the game and never let go.

The MVP of these first two games was without a doubt Artem 'Yuragi' Golubiev. The second game against BOOM in particular really showed OG’s understanding of their draft and execution, never taking a direct fight against the Terrorblade and focusing entirely on kiting the enemy carry to perfection.

Unfortunately, OG ended the day with a loss to Evil Geniuses, the number one team in the group stage so far. OG were third in their group at the end of the day, a strong start to the group stages.

The second day was more of the same for the OG boys. They faced one of the strongest teams in the tournament, PSG.LGD, and lost in quick fashion. However, they came back with strong performances the rest of the day against North America’s Soniqs, where they dominated the first game and came back in the final moments in the second in an incredible 16,000 gold comeback.

Unfortunately, in the final series of the day, OG Esports would get a taste of a comeback from the enemy side. The most surprising story of TI11 has been Peruvian team Hokori, who forced a tie in their series against OG Esports by staging a comeback from 20,000 gold down. As a result, OG ended the second day in the same place they started.

A tough third day, and a final scramble

The third day would be the most challenging day for OG Esports. They had three series left and were faced with the threat of falling to the lower bracket. Unfortunately, they gave up a series loss against another surprise team in Team Liquid, who came through the Last Chance Qualifier with a vengeance.

Despite OG winning every lane in game, an in-game bug caused captain Mikhail 'Misha' Agatov to disconnect and pause the game for 40 minutes. When the game restarted, OG lost their lead and eventually lost the game after a tough fight at the 40-minute mark. They would proceed to lose the next game too. A tie with BetBoom put OG in the lower bracket at the end of day three.

A final series against RNG lay before them on the final day. An unfortunate set of circumstances led to RNG contracting Covid-19 and some players playing in a quarantine zone. Despite RNG playing well, OG dominated them to win the series overall and secure their spot in the upper bracket of The International 11.

With an upper bracket place, OG Esports are now set to make a solid run at this year’s The International in the first year of this new team. It's already an incredible achievement for such a young group of players to make it to such heights at Dota’s largest tournament of the year. Now they will face in-region rivals Tundra Esports in the first round and will have their fate in their hands.