Street Fighter star Oil King is bringing arcade culture online

Fighting game players are a product of their scene. Whether it be the vibrant arcade scenes, or gaming cafes with a section for people to seclude themselves on the game stations for tournaments. These spots – no matter the size – are the soul of the community. They might be the starting point of someone's passion for fighting games, or where it's furthered. For those who've been around awhile, taking a visit can remind even the most jaded of what it means to be part of the fighting game community.

UYU's Street Fighter V star Li-Wei ‘Oil King’ Lin is part of the Tawainese FGC. And now he sees another path to helping out his scene.

Oil King, now 36, started his journey into the world of fighting games early. "I had my first Street Fighter 2 experience at the age of elementary school," he says, detailing the same issues we all had when our young hands were put on the controller. "I had no idea what I was playing. As I grew older, I started to play The King of Fighters series. This was the first time I started to play fighting games seriously."

His interest was furthered by an epicentre of electronics. "At that time, the arcade was very popular in Taiwan. My dad brought me to the arcade once," he remembers. "Since then, I became a fan of fighting games and fighting games became my lifetime interest."

That love pushed Oil King to excel at Street Fighter V. Over the years, he and his main choice of character – Rashid – have been an absolute threat, with a wild style of play that’s hard to pin down. It’s that unpredictability that makes Oil King so dangerous: you never quite know when he’s going to wake up with a reversal option and only the most steadfast won’t get tilted. Once he has the momentum, he pushes opponents to the corner of the screen and won’t stop attacking until the round is over.

To outsiders, it may look a little more aggressive than other players, but Oil King is very calculated in his decisions.The unique playstyle is hard to prepare for, making him someone you don’t want to see in your bracket. This has led him to numerous top placings at high profile tournaments, including wins at FV Cup 2017, CPT 2018 Online Event: Asia East Two, TGU x Sea Major Thailand 2019, and more.

But the switch to online battles in the last year has drastically changed what elite players like Oil King and the rest of the FGC are used to. Even the tours like the Capcom Pro Tour are much different.

Bow down to Oil King © Stephanie Lindgren / Red Bull Content Pool

Since it consists of regional battles that determine who'll move to the finals later down the line, Oil King hopes to take on the world sooner rather than later. "CPT held its Street Fighter V tournaments online last year and this year. With previous experience, CPT seems to be better organised this year than previously. However, we're still limited to regional tournaments and even regional tournaments encounter lag sometimes," he laments.

"I still wish to have offline tournaments soon, like Red Bull Kumite in London. Although it was quite unfortunate that I couldn't attend this year, I could see from watching the live stream and post game feedback from the FGC that the community really misses this kind of offline tournaments where players from all over the globe can compete with each other."

Despite the pandemic putting a hold on many local scenes, Oil King's way of training hasn't been impacted too heavily. "My routine of live streaming and practice against local players stays unchanged during the pandemic. As a professional player, I still keep a daily training routine going," he says.

"As a matter of fact, now that I have more time in Taiwan, I've started attending gym lessons to increase my physical condition. I hope this can lead to a better performance in tournaments."

With buffs and nerfs altering the meta, character usage from the player base can rise and fall in response. The data-driven Seth is still a dominant character in terms of strength, but many have dropped the android to the wayside. Oil King remains loyal.

I still see Seth as a strong character Li-Wei ‘Oil King’ Lin "The balance adjustment at the beginning of the season did affect Seth, but I have no doubt in his ability and performance. I still see Seth as a strong character," he says. "The only major issue for Seth is that his HP was adjusted to 9,000 which could be the biggest problem in the tournament. The second balance adjustment happened in May actually buffed Seth a little bit. I will still take him as my secondary character for sure." Rashid, his main, is also still rocking at the top of the tiers. "I think Rashid remains strong in this season. However, Capcom have adjusted the balance thoroughly this season. There are more strong characters than before, which means Rashid is no longer the one and only," he states, citing a bigger problematic character. "Plus, Cammy has more wins in the tournaments overall than other characters this year, so there's no doubt people will talk more about her." Speaking on the alterations of the game, Oil King enjoys the new V-Shift mechanic. "For those characters without invincibility, V-Shift helps. But it also damages those characters with a command grab or those who focus on mixups," he says. "It's not that easy to perform and it's not as strong as many people think it might be, but still, it's good for the balance of the characters."

Esports team UYU have always had Oil King's back. "They've been like my family. UYU supported me all the way since 2018. Their great support helped me to achieve what I am today and trusted me regardless of my condition," he says, stating how they've helped him grow as a professional player. "I've learned many different things from the team's live streams, designers, and managers. I believe all of this learning is beneficial for my future."

Now, he's driven to grow not only himself, but his scene with this experience.

"I really want to help the Taiwan FGC," he says, wanting to feed his successes back to his locals. "I expect my performance now to fly dramatically, and also gain better visibility and focus in the local community. As a result, I hope that more people will know about us and learn more about Street Fighter."