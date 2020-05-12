French paddler Nouria Newman knows a lot about how to plan an overnight trip. She’s paddled some of the wildest rivers, often with friends and fellow star paddlers like Ben Stookesbury and Erik Boomer .

Newman explains: “Overnighters allow you to paddle longer sections of river and get to remote places, often only accessible on the water. You get to be one of the few people who can see these beautiful wilderness landscapes. It’s also easier to float with a loaded kayak than to carry a heavy backpack.”

With enjoyment directly related to preparation and planning, Newman’s advice on packing, food strategy, boat balancing, keeping warm and how, when and where to paddle makes for essential reading. So before you start planning, read on to discover her top tips.

What makes a good overnight kayak trip?

Nouria Newman and Ben Stookesberry kayaking in Patagonia © Erik Boomer/Red Bull Content Pool

“It depends on your experience, the kind of trip you want and the people you go with, but the most important thing is making sure everyone is on the same page.

“When I go with Ben Stookesbury and [Erik] Boomer, I know it’ll be a mission: remote, boxed in, long hikes, sketchy portages, bush whacking; a real suffer-fest.

“But if you just want to have fun, I’d recommend choosing something that’s already been done, something that either your crew knows or that has river descriptions you can read up on, so you know what to expect.”

What kit to take for an overnight kayak trip?

Nouria Newman shares her kit © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“On a hard and committing trip, try not to be too heavy. We take just a tarp or outer tent (just one for three people), the minimum set of dry clothes (one spare layer and a puffy) and just one extra meal in case of emergency.

“But I’ve also been on easier multi-days where I carry more. I’ve had one with 24 beers, one with a whole watermelon and one with croissant dough and marshmallows. Sometimes it’s nice to have that kind of thing.”

How much harder does weight make it to paddle a kayak?

“Paddling a loaded kayak is way harder than an empty one. When you add weight, the flotation line gets lower in the water, so it’s harder to pull on the blade, harder to turn and harder to roll up if you flip.

“Before you go on an overnight, get used to paddling a heavier boat. Take more stuff, such as a heavy picnic, on some day runs and it'll help you feel how the boat changes.”

How do you load a kayak to minimise the impact of extra weight?

Nouria Newman handles a well-packed kayak through icy waters © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

“I load up the back rather than the front because it’s easier to access, but that makes the front of the boat rise and creates instability. You need the weight to be spread evenly, so I put my seat a notch forward to balance it.

“You’ll probably be adding around 20kg for an overnight and you need to make sure the boat stays in its recommended weight range. If your boat goes up to 80kg and you’re 78kg, try to borrow a bigger boat.”

Which bags do you put where?

Nouria Newman paddles the clear water © Ali Bharmal

“I keep one bag between my legs with the essentials – a bit of food, map, satellite emergency device and linked phone, first aid, passport, credit cards and my camera. When I get out the boat I always take it with me.

“I then usually put two bags in the back, one in each side. I used to have one for food and one for clothes, but now I do half and half because if a dry bag gets wet, you don’t want all your food or all your clothes wet.

“Same when you’re in a team, you never have one with all the food or all the pans, you split it up. We usually pack full meals, too, so when you stop you only need one person to pull out a dry bag.”

Essential kit for an overnight kayak trip

The equipment Newman carried during her trip © Ali Bharmal

“A life jacket with basic climbing gear and a pin kit attached to it is vital, so you have all you need for a tricky situation. You must also take a throw bag with packable light rope and a breakdown paddle in case one gets lost.

“If I can, I'll also take a puffy for when it’s really cold, something to use to make a fire, spare warm socks, a beanie and some chocolate. When things get real hard, it’s nice to have chocolate.”

What's worth sacrificing?

“Only sacrifice if you need to save weight. Take just the outer tent, leave behind heavy clothes and only take one big pot, one small one and one burner and stove and keep it as a backup if you can make a fire.”

What makes a good bag?

A quality drybag can be a life-saver © Dan Milner

“Any dry bag is fine, but make sure there’s no gap when you seal it. Also, don’t go ultra light because when you pull, throw or drag a light bag it’s easy to make holes. Rougher material is way more reliable.”

How and when should you pack?

“Pack properly, either the night before or on the morning you go. If you rush, you'll forget something. For most people it takes about an hour, but the more times you do an overnighter, the more dialled in you are.

“The hardest bit is the food. If it’s a short trip, just pack heavy. But for a longer trip, where you don’t know how long you'll be, you have to decide between going heavy or going hungry. Heavy normally wins.”

How and when should you start to look for camp?

Look for a suitable camp a couple of hours before dusk © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“Find out when dusk will be and start to look for camps a couple of hours before, or even earlier if you can. It’s always a bit of a gamble: the next one might be better, but then there might not be a next one.

“Use your map. If you see a section with lots of gradient on the shore, there might be a canyon ahead so stop before it. If you see flat parts beside the river, keep your eyes open because there could be good campsites.

What makes a good camp?

Nouria Newman’s Patagonian camp © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s nice to stop in a beautiful spot, but I’ve had times when we’ve been stuck and kept pushing and either ended up late at a good spot or never found one and had to sleep in some rock piles somewhere.

“Make sure you drag your boat out to safety, too. You don’t always tie it up, but always bring it on shore and remember the river can rise, so take it further up and block it with rocks, put it upside down or tie it to a tree.”

How do you dry out your kit?

Trying to dry kit © Erik Boomer

“When your kit’s wet it’s usually because it’s raining and miserable, so it’s hard to dry it out. Sometimes you just have to commit to wet, cold gear and only change your clothes for sleeping.

“If it’s not raining, I might change for dinner and hang my gear for a bit to dry. I also put my base layer on my lap if I’m sat by a fire and I put my socks by the fire too, but I’m really good at burning them.

“If you can handle it, put wet stuff on inside your sleeping bag and your body heat will help. Mostly, though, wet gear just ends up slightly less wet. It’s the less glamorous part – being wet, mouldy, stinky and cold.”

How do you stay warm?

Nouria Newman wraps up and stays warm © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“The key is to be active. You need to move. If you’ve just had a swim, moving is going to get you warm quickest. It’s a painful 15 minutes, but once you start moving it’s not as cold.

“After that, get by the fire, put on warm dry clothes and when you go to bed, huddle together and fight for the warm spot in the middle. If everyone is the same, we rotate; if someone had a rough day, they get the middle.”

What are your favourite things to do on camp?

“Good conversation, that’s what’s important on a campsite. I love listening to Ben and Boomer’s stories. They usually involve crazy military encounters or super-fun things or polar bear attacks; they’re really cool.”

What things can go wrong?

“Forgetting things sucks, so does not closing your dry bag properly. I forgot a lighter once, so now I keep one in every dry bag. And once I went on a trip where all three people had no spoons, so we had to carve some from wood.

“The most important thing is to be comfortable with your gear. Take a map, but if you don’t know how to read it it’s not ideal; same with your satellite device – it’s good to have it, it’s better to have it and know how to use it.”

What’s the best ever weekender overnight trip you’ve done and why?

Nouria Newman relaxes on her kayak in Patagonia © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“I haven’t done many chilled ones to be honest! Most are full on. But for a fun, easy trip, the South Salmon in Idaho is great, a three day usually, and in spring it’s beautiful wilderness, really fun. Sun Koshi in Nepal is good too.

“If you’re out there to have fun with your friends, pick places where you can have a side hike or something. And rather than choosing the river, choose your mates wisely. It’s the people you’re with that make the trip.”

What three things make the best trip even better?

“Chocolate, good people, and choosing what you take wisely.”

What tips do you have to make a trip easier?

Nouria Newman takes time to celebrate in Patagonia © Erik Boomer / Red Bull Content Pool

“Know that you never know what to expect. Sometimes you plan an easy trip and something happens and it becomes really hard. So, be prepared for the worst, then everything else will go smoothly.