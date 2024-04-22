Alejandro Galán and Juan Lebrón: the padel team that made history

In 2019, padel was beginning to take off. The sport was growing rapidly, and professional padel players were gaining relevance and becoming known beyond Spain, where the main tournaments took place. Padel was growing worldwide.

This growth and expansion called for young, energetic athletes who could innovate on the court with new, unseen styles of play. Padel needed a new generation of players who would catapult the sport to new, higher levels. Alejandro Galán and Juan Lebrón (23 and 25-years-old by then, respectively) did just that: answer the call, redefine the way padel would be played, and become the most dominant and iconic team in the history of modern padel.

An iconic duo © Jaime De Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

01 2020: The start of a new era in padel

When Galán and Lebrón first teamed up in 2020, the padel world buzzed with anticipation. Both players were already recognised for their exceptional skills, but their partnership promised to elevate their game further. Early signs of their potential were evident when they clinched their first title in just their second tournament together, at the World Padel Tour Estrella Damm Open in Madrid, signaling the birth of a dynamic duo that would come to dominate the sport.

Galán and Lebrón would then go on to win five more World Padel Tour trophies during the 2020 season, as they began to establish themselves as a force on the elite padel stage. The synchronicity and understanding between Galán's powerful plays and Lebrón's tactical intelligence were palpable, setting them on a path to skyrocketing success.

Lebrón brings the tact © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

02 2021: Lebrón and Galán become number one

In 2021, Galán and Lebrón solidified their reputation by not only winning multiple titles but also by achieving the number one ranking globally, a spot they would retain for almost the entirety of the four-year period in which they played together.

Juan and Alejandro´s dominance was highlighted by their performances in major tournaments, where they consistently outplayed the world's best teams, who had been playing together for considerably longer periods of time. During the 2021 season, they won seven World Padel Tour trophies (Alicante, Santander, Marbella, Cascais, Lugo, Menorca, and the Master Finals in Madrid). 2021 was the year that saw Lebrón and Galán establish themselves as the best team in the world.

Galán brings the power © Jaime De Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

03 2022: Galán and Lebrón make history with their best year

If 2021 was the year that established Galán and Lebrón as the team to beat, 2022 not only confirmed but also accentuated their rise to greatness. They completed a season that was nothing short of epic, winning 10 World Padel Tour titles and four trophies in the newly created Premier Padel circuit, which allowed them to showcase their talent in new scenarios.

Despite losing in the final in the inaugural Premier Padel Doha Major against Paquito Navarro and Martín Di Nenno, Galán and Lebrón would go on a historic run, winning the next three Premier Padel tournaments in Rome (major), Paris (major) and Madrid (P1), as well as a last one in Milan (P1).

In Rome, Galán and Lebrón avenged their previous defeat against Navarro and Di Nenno in Qatar, winning an epic three-set final that left spectators in awe after countless thrilling points.

Premier Padel then travelled to Paris for a groundbreaking tournament at Roland Garros, where Lebrón and Galán won the final against Juan Tello and Federico Chingotto.

In this tournament, the incredible pair asserted their dominance once again and showed incredible chemistry, as proved by this trademarked “windmill” by Galán and Lebrón’s ecstatic reaction.

The next P1 tournament in Madrid (Galán’s home) was also a special one for the world’s best padel pair. Riding the wave of their most recent wins, they once again won a thrilling three-set final against Navarro and Chingotto.

Galán and Lebrón would cap off an amazing 2022 season at the Milan P1 tournament, in which they defeated Lucas Bergamini and Víctor Ruiz 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

04 2023: Resilience amid challenges

Contrary to the previous success-filled seasons, 2023 truly tested the team’s resilience as it dealt with injuries and the intense pressures of maintaining top form.

With Lebrón suffering an arm injury that kept him sidelined for months, Galán temporarily teamed up with Jon Sanz. During these months, rumours of the pair splitting up began spreading as they initially couldn’t find their groove back when Lebrón recovered.

The spectacular duo, however, were able to discard that narrative by winning four World Padel Tour tournaments, as well as the Milan P1 tournament, in dominant fashion in just two months, displaying some of their best padel ever. During this latter tournament, we could see Galán perform yet another one of his iconic “windmills” by hitting the ball while turning around without looking at it. Meanwhile, Lebrón ensured everyone forgot about his arm injury, displaying his signature topspin smash from behind the serving line.

After the much-needed win in Milan, both players confirmed they would stay together for the upcoming 2024 season. Their ability to overcome physical and competitive challenges showcased their commitment and determination to remain at the top of the padel sphere.

05 2024: The end of an era

Even though the early months of 2024 marked the last chapter of their partnership, this iconic association couldn’t end with a last trophy to close the circle fully.

Galán and Lebrón’s closing victory arrived in the 2024 Riyadh P1 tournament, in which they defeated Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello in the final, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, in one of the best padel matches ever played. This final tournament served as a fitting end to their partnership.

Shortly after, in March 2024, Galán and Lebrón decided to conclude their partnership. While this decision marked the end of an era, it also opened new avenues for both players to explore different dynamics in the sport.

06 Legacy and impact on padel

Thank you for all we have experienced on and off the court these four years. We started as two kids, and we have accomplished our goals Juan Lebrón Chincoa

Galán and Lebrón’s padel legacy is impossible to measure and describe with words. They not only provided padel fans with countless demonstrations of incredible skill and winning mindset, but they also formed a profound bond at a personal level. “Thank you for all we have experienced on and off the court these four years. We started as two kids, and we have accomplished our goals,” said Lebrón in his farewell message.

Through their electrifying performances and numerous victories, Galán and Lebrón have not only inspired a new generation of players but have also played a pivotal role in popularizing padel globally. They are credited with bringing innovative strategies and a higher level of athleticism to the sport, which will undoubtedly influence its development for years to come.

07 Alejandro Galán and Juan Lebrón’s new partners

After four years together, Galán and Lebrón will enter new stages with different partners. Alejandro Galán has partnered with eighth ranked Federico Chingotto, while Juan Lebrón has reunited with his former teammate Paquito Navarro, currently ranked seventh.

