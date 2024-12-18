Bring the heat this winter and boost your cold-weather padel game

Playing padel in winter comes with a unique set of challenges: colder temperatures, reduced ball bounce and potentially slippery courts. However, with the right approach, you can play your best and even gain an edge over less-prepared opponents. Here’s how to adjust your game and keep performing at your peak this winter.

01 Choose the right padel gear

Long-sleeve shirts can make you more comfortable on court © Jure Makovec/Red Bull Content Pool

The right gear can make or break your winter padel experience. The first consideration is your clothing. Layer up with thermal underwear or compression garments that keep muscles warm while allowing unrestricted movement. A moisture-wicking base layer prevents sweat buildup, while a lightweight, insulated jacket or long-sleeve t-shirt adds warmth without being too bulky.

Footwear is equally important. Make sure your padel shoes’ soles have good tread and grip to avoid slipping on damp courts. Check your shoes regularly for wear and tear – playing on slippery surfaces with worn-out shoes can be dangerous.

Lastly, hydration remains critical, even when it’s cold. In lower temperatures, you may not feel as thirsty, but your body still loses fluids through sweat. Staying hydrated supports better focus and sustained energy throughout the game.

Hydrating frequently remains vital even if you don’t feel thirsty © Jure Makovec / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Warm up thoroughly

Warming up properly is essential year-round, but it becomes even more critical in winter. Colder temperatures can stiffen muscles, making them more prone to injuries like strains and pulls. A well-structured warm-up prepares your body for intense play and improves mobility, reaction speed and power output.

Start with light cardiovascular activity such as jogging around the court or performing short, quick jumps. This raises your heart rate and increases blood flow to your muscles. Follow up with dynamic stretches that mimic padel movements. Leg swings, lunges and side shuffles are excellent for activating your lower body, while arm circles and torso twists loosen up your upper body. Add mobility exercises like ankle and wrist rotations to reduce joint stiffness.

Finally, spend a few minutes practising padel-specific drills. Light rallying with your partner at a slower pace can be a great way to ease into full match intensity while reinforcing your muscle memory. A proper warm-up not only prevents injuries but also helps you hit the ground running from the first point.

03 Adapt your game to the cold

Playing deep, high-quality lobs is the best way to push your opponents back © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Winter weather significantly affects how the padel ball behaves. In colder temperatures, balls lose their bounce and become less lively, slowing down rallies. This change demands adjustments in your playing style to maintain control and exploit opponents’ mistakes.

Be more selective when attempting smash shots. In warmer conditions, a well-struck smash can bounce high off the back wall, making it difficult for opponents to return. In winter, however, the ball won’t rebound as much, making it easier for your rivals to retrieve and counterattack. Consider aiming for more conservative smashes, directing the ball down toward your opponents’ feet instead of going for winners.

On the flip side, make lobbing a core part of your strategy. With a slower ball, well-placed lobs can push opponents to the back of the court, forcing defensive returns. A high, deep lob can neutralise aggressive opponents and create opportunities for you to attack the net. Additionally, use slower, more controlled shots when playing from the back of the court, focusing on precision and consistency rather than pure power.

Colder temperatures make it tougher to hit successful smashes © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Bonus tip: Can you play padel in the rain?

Playing padel in the rain depends on how heavy the rainfall is. A light drizzle might be manageable, provided the court remains safe and the ball isn’t soaked. If you decide to play in such conditions, be cautious with your footwork to avoid slipping, and focus on controlling the ball with shorter, more precise shots.

However, playing in heavy rain is not recommended. Padel balls absorb water quickly, making them heavier and reducing their bounce, which can ruin the game’s rhythm and lead to elbow or shoulder injuries. Additionally, wet rackets and damp grips can become slippery, affecting your control and shot power and damaging your equipment.

Most importantly, wet courts can be hazardous. Slippery surfaces increase the risk of falls and injuries, from twisted ankles to more serious accidents. If there’s substantial rain, it’s safer to postpone your game or look for an indoor court.

Winter padel can be just as exciting as playing in summer if you come prepared. Dress warmly, warm up thoroughly, adapt your game to the conditions and stay mindful of the weather. When rain hits hard, consider indoor courts or reschedule for safer conditions. Stay sharp, and keep playing!