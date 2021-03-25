Attention all ballers, how much do you want to shoot hoops on this court?
Red Bull Half Court is the 3x3 tournament that celebrates the mix between basketball and street art. For 2021, a local court in Rome has been reborn and is now ready to see some slam dunks.
When Red Bull Half Court tips off in Rome later in 2021, local ballers will have a new floor to dance on. Local street artist Piskv (real name Francesco Persichella) was asked to design a new urban artwork that would give new life to the Scalo San Lorenzo neighbourhood.
The artist, born in Puglia but Roman by adoption, worked with volunteers from the local community to create his new masterpiece, which shows a player dunking within the grounds of the Colosseum. The finished painted court is one of the largest in Europe (around 800 sq m), and the recreation has transformed it into a vibrant arena full of energy.
Piskv said: "The idea of this project was born from the very lines of the urban context. I observed the space from above and inserted the outline of the Colosseum into the shapes of the playground, because I wanted to give it a strong identity.
"A basketball player stands out in the Colosseum in the act of the dunk, the most famous act of street basketball. Dynamic lines and a vividness of colours give strength to the design, really crushing the grey reality that previously distinguished this space."
Matteo Baruzzo, member of the San Lorenzo Family basketball community, said: "This playground has always been a landmark of the city. They come here to play from all the other neighbourhoods and the community has always been very active. Some of the young people in the community, who come from disadvantaged situations, found new energy and contributed together with Piskv to make it a reality that this slightly disfigured facility, which had been abandoned over the years, was restyled."