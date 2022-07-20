Bike
Bike
Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards ride the ultimate party lap in Parallel ll
Watch the four-time Red Bull Rampage champion and the UCI World Cup racer align timing and riding like you've never seen before in this long-awaited sequel.
There are some projects that come around that are simply good enough that they should compel you to drop everything, and this one certainly fits the bill. Pop in your headphones, take a fake bathroom break, and do whatever you need to do – Parallel II has arrived, and you can watch it in all its splendour above.
That's right, the wait is over. Brandon Semenuk’s landmark video part Parallel now has a second coming. After recruiting Ryan Howard for the first iteration, Semenuk switched gears and dialled up fellow Trek-sponsored athlete and all-world freeracer Kade Edwards as his partner in crime this time around.
If you’re not familiar with the original project. Here's the quick and dirty of it all. A few years ago, Semenuk and renowned mountain bike filmmaker Rupert Walker brought to life a never-before-seen experience of Semenuk and Howard showing off their talents on a dual slalom track that wove through a grove of Royal Oak trees and grass fields. The track wasn’t any normal track – it featured massive jumps, drops and interwoven sections that lent themselves perfectly to the duo’s riding style, and even more so to a short film that highlighted the synergy between the two on course.
Check out the original Parallel video below:
2 min
Brandon Semenuk – Parallel
One of the most innovative mountain bike riders on the planet, Brandon Semenuk, shares a new creative project.
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the MTB action on all your devices! Get the app here
For Parallel II, the crew took things to another level with a moody, jaw-dropping course that weaves through a burnt forest deep in British Columbia, taking advantage of perfect dirt and long sight lines. In the end, the masterpiece is the perfect canvas for Semenuk and Edwards to do what they do best on the one-of-a-kind course: dodge, duck, dip, dive and of course, whip.
To take things to another level, the crew filming the action this time employed the use of an FPV drone, a technology that’s quickly becoming commonplace, and one that is sure to make the visual experience even more eye-popping and mind-blowing than it already was.