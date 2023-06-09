Patrick von Känel reflects on his road to Red Bull X-Alps

Flying has been part of Patrick von Känel 's life for as long as he can remember. His father was one of the first people to start paragliding in Kandersteg, Switzerland, in the mid-1980s and his mother soon joined him. "I basically grew up in the paragliding scene and knew early on that I wanted to do it, too," he recalls. "You can start at 15 and take the exam at 16. I didn't wait a day longer."

In fact, before he was 15, von Känel went to flight school to learn ground handling of paragliding wings, how to attach the glider to the harness and how to pull it up. So, one fine afternoon he 'borrowed' his mother's paraglider and took his first flight.

"I was able to get off the ground and start flying, but I didn't know how to land. Unfortunately, a few other paragliders saw me and ratted me out to my parents," he remembers "My mother wanted a flight ban, but my father supported me. Actually, both of them knew that I'd secretly keep trying to fly even with a ban. Looking back, I think my mother struggled at first, but didn't really panic. They knew they couldn't stop me from flying and they preferred it if I didn't have to keep anything secret."

The 26-year-old now lives in the small town of Oberhofen on the shores of the beautiful Lake Thun. Moving there was, says Känel, the best thing that has ever happened to him: "I moved six years ago and I was able to turn my hobby, my passion, into a profession. I work as a test pilot for the Swiss company Advance Paragliders."

Now his day looks like this: on average, two new paraglider prototypes arrive every week, he flies them and gives feedback to the designers. Improvements are made based on his suggestions and then a new prototype comes back to him for further evaluation. A dream job it seems. It takes around 40 prototypes and about a year of work before a new paraglider goes into production and hits the market.

"I still remember my first legal paragliding flight," says von Känel. "I flew through a small cloud and then I came out, saw the ground beneath me again and the sun above me. I knew then, this is what I want. That hasn't changed to this day. Take off and be free like a bird: I want to experience this feeling over and over again. That's why I train long hours for all the adventures that await me."

One of them is the renowned Red Bull X-Alps . It's all about getting from Salzburg to Monaco on foot and by paraglider. On the way there are predefined turning points that you have to pass, so the route is roughly given. Otherwise, the race is simple: whoever gets to Monaco first wins. Red Bull X-Alps has been held every two years since 2003 and so far the Swiss have won every event: Kaspar Henny won the first edition, then Alex Hofer twice and Chrigel Maurer six times in a row from 2009 to 2019.

"I became aware of this race through Chrigel: he lives in Frutigen, where I grew up," says von Känel. "Of course, I saw his victories and I've also noticed that this hike and fly trend has caused manufacturers to bring lighter materials to the market. That shaped the scene when I started paragliding."

The Red Bull X-Alps includes a lot of things that appeal to von Känel, like competing with others and working towards a big goal in a team. He competed for the first time in 2019 and finished eighth. He was fascinated: "You start out in the morning and you don't know where you're going to sleep in the evening."

He started his second Red Bull X-Alps during the 10th-anniversary race in 2021, finishing a brilliant second behind his mentor Chrigel Maurer. He credits his previous experience as vital to his success.

"It sure is an advantage to be a veteran in a race like Red Bull X-Alps," he explains. "The first time, you have no idea what to expect; how it feels after 17.5 hours on the road; how to function with so little sleep; answering questions like will I nod off while flying? On the other hand, you can also approach the race unencumbered, because you have no real idea what's coming. Now I know what to expect, but I also have a certain pressure of expectation."

In the beginning of his career, Maurer helped von Känel a lot, explaining the mistakes he made at the beginning and how to get the priorities right. Now that they're big rivals, he trains separately from Maurer. "I have a great team, professionals for every area, a physio, two people who take care of the media and of course two supporters for the Red Bull X-Alps," he says.

Red Bull X-Alps 2023 kicks-off on Sunday, June 11 in the new start town of Kitzbühel, Austria, and competitors will tackle a 1,223km-long epic loop around the main spine of the Alps through 15 turnpoints and five countries (Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and Italy) before finishing back where it started. Ahead of the race, von Känel gave us his thoughts on his journey to the start line and his plans for this year's race.

Patrick, what's changed since the last edition of Red Bull X-Alps two years ago? Patrick von Känel: Two things in particular: I'm starting as a Red Bull athlete for the first time this year and I have two new team-mates. Instead of Andy and Matteo, my former support, there's now Thomas Stivanello, who everyone calls 'Stivi', and Romano Salis, a mountain guide from Graubünden. They complement each other just as well as Andy and Matteo used to: Stivi is a mega-brain who understands the weather very well and is a nimble organiser. Romano, who's also a paraglider pilot himself, is fit enough to run all day. The challenge for me now is to convey to both of them what I've learned from my two previous X-Alps, but at the same time not force all my decisions on them. I have two new heads with me and they should also be able to contribute.

Whats the most important thing you learned from the last Red Bull X-Alps in 2021? Of course I made mistakes that I want to avoid in the future, but the most striking was certainly the one in Martigny, which briefly dropped me from second place to sixth in the race. It was actually a silly careless mistake: I thought I could fly around a ridge when it was extremely windy and lost 1,500m of altitude in minutes. There were also a lot of smaller mistakes, but that was the big one. The goal of not repeating them is the best motivation I have.

What's your main aim for the 2023 race? My main goal is the same as in 2021: to arrive as a team with my two colleagues and be able to look back on a great race. You have to work hard to achieve that. We're together in a very small space for three weeks, under time pressure and extremely tired. It doesn't take much for it to pop. Many married couples who've been together for a long time wouldn't be able to stand this closeness and be dependent on each other for so long. You have to be very careful here, especially since my two colleagues aren't paid for their work. The only currency I have to offer is the adventure and the good time, so these factors are all the more important.

Viewers don't get to see much of this closeness, the stress and the interpersonal relationships... No. It's always the same in competitions like this: the audience just sees the tip of the iceberg. That's why I've been creating Instagram Reels with Red Bull for the race, which should help make visible what's otherwise hidden under the surface. We're going to give you an insight into the preparations. The first of these videos is about how to explore your own limits, because it would be naïve and dangerous to only find out where your personal limits are during an event. The series is intended to give an insight into the preparations, but also to show the challenges of competing in events like Red Bull X-Alps.