The secrets behind the training regime of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Once a season is over, what do you do in terms of planning your training for the next year?
At the end of a season, I take stock of my year, what went well and what went less well. In 2021, the Summer Games were the ultimate goal, which completed five years of work. But I didn't perform as hoped and I took the positives from it and instead looked at what I needed to improve to project myself towards Paris 2024. This year [2022] is more of a year of transition. It is an opportunity to test out new training methodologies.
Tell us more about what you did this winter?
I really focused on my riding technique and my ability to go faster downhill. In cross-country, the circuits have evolved a lot in recent years. Before, we had courses that lasted anything from one hour thirty minutes but today we're at one hour fifteen minutes or one hour twenty maximum. You have to know how to evolve with your sport, so I decided this winter to work with [three-time overall Enduro World Series winner] Cécile Ravanel to improve my technique in order to see if it would help me gain precious seconds going downhill.
This year, I also plan to take part in two events of the Enduro World Series. I've already taken part in an enduro-style event, the Mégavalanche in La Réunion. Racing Enduro can be good downhill training for my cross-country season.
How do you find the motivation to progress your career each season?
I love working on my weak points. It's a real challenge for me to always be better. And when I manage to work with friends - as I can do with Cécile - it's always easier, because I learn while having fun.
In what other areas are you still looking to improve?
I am also focused on working on improving my intensity during a race. I've worked a lot on intensity before, but mainly doing this with a road bike on the road. I am now combining this intensity training with riding technical descents. The objective is to simulate a cross-country World Cup course. Going downhill when your heart is beating at 130 or 180 beats per minute is totally different. I tried to reproduce that this winter. I put a power meter on my enduro bike to help me in this regard.
How about gym work, and do you use gentler workouts like Pilates and yoga play in your training?
I started a muscle-building programme this winter to strengthen my body and also to have more explosiveness in my legs when I race. This work will also allow me to recover better. The descents on the World Cup course today have more and more rock gardens and are also punctuated with jumps. The body has to be able to take all that in. I also do yoga and meditation, but that's more in-season than out.
Is road cycling part of your training routine?
The last few seasons, I did a lot of road biking during the winter. During this off-season, I have changed my approach, and I hardly made it out onto the road. That's also why I went to South Africa for Cape Epic in March of this year. The seven-day stage race allowed me to do the basics in terms of endurance that I didn't do this winter. My goals come late in the season, so I have time to get in shape.
How many kilometres and elevation gain do you do on a typical training ride?
It's hard to say because it depends on where I am in my training period. The figures are not necessarily telling, but in general, my outings last between one hour and thirty minutes to five hours.
Are you afraid of overtraining?
I must admit that I find it difficult to stop sometimes. But I wouldn't say I'm overtrained either. I love progressing, I know I'm a hard worker and I'm not afraid of hurting myself. I rarely do a day without any sport. Even if I've got days off, I still go out to ride for an hour or go on a short outing. At the very least, I have to get some fresh air. By staying home or being on the couch all day, I feel like I'm ruining my day. And it affects my morale.
Where do you like to train?
With Cécile, we trained a lot in Italy this winter in San Remo in particular this past off-season. I also rode downhill with Valentina Höll there, and I also often go to Creps de Boulouris in Saint-Raphaël in France, where they have completed a cross-country course similar to that of the Tokyo Games. It's a bit like my back garden because I live right next to it. There's really plenty to work on, especially with the presence of a pump track. It's great to have a playground like that close to home.
How do you manage your training during the season?
This is done according to the objectives that I have over a year. This season, my goal is, for example, to be at my best condition for the end of the summer with the World Championships in Les Gets. When I have reached the peak of my form, the objective will be to keep it there as long as possible.
Your trainer Barry Austin is based in South Africa. How do you manage this long-distance relationship?
Barry plans my training and collaborates with Cécile, who adapts her sessions. I think it's an asset to work with these two coaches, and it isn't a problem that Barry isn't physically present. Feedback from him on what I do is regular, and we've been operating like this for five years now.
Do you also work with a mental coach?
No, I manage myself on that side, in particular, by reading a lot and informing myself. I like to ask myself the right questions, like what I need to feel good. Today with experience, I've learned to know how I feel better. My training group with Cécile and Cédric Ravanel is really great. We work without taking ourselves seriously, and that's something I love.