What Payson McElveen learned about elite athletes from hosting his podcast

If you’re not familiar with The Adventure Stache podcast , then where have you been? Each episode sees pro mountain biker Payson McElveen sit down with some of the biggest names in sport and adventure to get an inside look at what sets them apart.

Available on all the major platforms from Spotify to Apple , the podcast can cover everything from harrowing tales of survival to everyday tricks and tips, particularly when talking about bikes.

Payson says he wants his podcast to foster the feeling of you and the guest having just finished a hard ride and are sat at the trail head, sharing a cold beer, and getting a really good conversation going.

Payson McElveen on home trails © Colin Kerrigan/Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel like I get so much out of this,” says Payson. “Mountain biking can be in a little bit of a bubble so getting to rub shoulders and learn from skiers and climbers and people from all different backgrounds has been so valuable.”

Here are some of Payson’s standout experiences and guests.

Carson Storch

"Carson, hands-down, is one of the best story-tellers we’ve ever had" © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Carson Storch is a freeride and slopestyle mountain biker, best known for his participation in slopestyle events and a regular Red Bull Rampage competitor . Now 27, he’s been dedicated to making a career out of sport since the age of 17.

Rail Blazer

“We’ve had a lot of people on the podcast but Carson, hands-down, is one of the best story-tellers we’ve ever had," says Payson. "He just naturally falls into storytelling mode and let’s the story unravel piece by piece, so it’s like you’re walking through the story with him for the first time.

"When he was filming North of Nightfall they were up north of the Arctic Circle and the way he told me about the travel to get there was really masterful. I thought he could deliver this as a speech if he wanted to."

Listen to the full podcast with Carson Storch:

Kate Courtney

"Kate is one of the most professional athletes I’ve ever met” © Jesse DeYoung/Red Bull Content Pool

Kate Courtney was crowned the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup Champion in 2019 , the World Champion in 2018 and has been the US national champion on many occasions. Payson thinks she has already achieved “superstar status”.

“Kate’s one of the people that I know best," he says. "I lived with her earlier this winter while we trained," says Payson. "Kate is one of the most professional athletes I’ve ever met, both in terms of how she approaches her sport, but also everything off the bike. She’s so dialled in, she’s just a pro . It’s not to the point of getting wound up about it; there are things she won’t compromise with regards to performance."

The old days are now

“But what struck me most was her positive attitude – it just blew me away. I’ve never met someone who is out on a training ride four or five hours in and still pushes to do intervals. She’ll be 18 minutes into a 20-minute interval and she’ll still be cracking jokes. It’s easy to get pretty emotional in solitary sports and feel pretty sorry for yourself but she just keeps it light and fun and it goes such a long way.

"She works so hard but she knows that it’s fun and the best way to make something difficult fun is to keep it in a positive light. If there’s one thing I think if one of her greatest gifts, it’s just the positive attitude and it’s something I’ve really tried to incorporate more into the way I do things.”

Listen to the full podcast with Kate Courtney:

Colin Strickland

"One thing I appreciate about Colin is the ability to find balance" © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

Adept on gravel, in cyclocross, and on roads, Colin Strickland shot to prominence in 2016 when he dominated the 2016 Red Hook Criterium fixed-gear series in Brooklyn. Since then, he’s won back-to-back titles at the Gravel Worlds and become the first person to finish the Dirty Kanza 200 race in under ten hours.

“Colin is a unique guy in that whereas Kate completely immerses herself in her sport, Colin needs other stuff to feel balanced," explains Payson. "Cycling is his life's main objective but he has so many other interests and skills. He’s an incredibly handy man, he has lots of motorcycles and cool cars and he’s always working on those. He has a house that he’s always remodelling. He has a degree in environmental science. He has a lot of curiosity about where we are and what we’re seeing. One thing I appreciate about Colin is the ability to find balance in other subjects.

“He’s a bit more of an introspective guy and I think for him riding is almost an escape in some ways. He is so physically gifted that he can just cover an absurd number of miles, day after day, so quickly. He gets to see a lot of stuff and I think there’s part of him that really revels in that ability to own his corner of the world."

Listen to the full podcast with Colin Strickland:

Rebecca Rusch

"Rebecca is the one that has set the standard for a lot of us… " © Corey Rich/Red Bull Content Pool

'Queen of Pain' Rebecca Rusch is an ultra-endurance pro athlete, world champion, author, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Renowned for being an endurance master, her career has seen her excel in everything from rock climbing and whitewater rafting to cross-country skiing and mountain biking.

“Rebecca is the one that has set the standard for a lot of us," says Payson. "She’s been a pioneer for so long. It doesn’t surprise me that she has been successful in so many different things because the common thread is long distance suffering and grit. Coupled with her professionalism and the unique ways she comes up with to make biking accessible to new people and push it in new directions… she’s just an absolute icon.

Blood Road

“I have so much admiration for what she’s done for the sport both in terms of athletic achievement and leaving it better than she found it. It’s really incredible the number of people that she’s touched through her adventures, and making those adventures relatable to other people and inspiring them to push themselves.

“She gets a kick out of knowing that she’s been through more physical discomfort than pretty much any of the rest of us. She’s hanging out with me or others, she loves to prod us in the ribs if we’re worrying about, say a 150-mile race the next day. ‘Aw, come on guys, don’t be soft,’ she'll say."

Listen to the Leadville 100 podcast featuring Rebecca Rusch:

Tyler Jewell

Tyler Jewell (right) with basketball star Dante Exum © Alex Goodlett/Red Bull Content Pool

As an athlete performance coach at the Red Bull Performance Centre in Santa Monica, California, Tyler Jewell and has been instrumental in helping US athletes reach the heights of their sports and comeback from injuries. He’s also a former snowboarder who competed at two Olympics.

“I knew Tyler pretty well before we sat down to chat because he and I had spent a number of hours together in the Red Bull Performance Centre gym and also out and about doing all kinds of training," says Payson. "We’ve done strength training, fitness training, mental training. He helps a lot with some of the team building camps that we do.

“I’ve always been struck with Tyler’s humility, for sure. I remember the first time someone told me he was a two-time Olympian and I thought they were joking. He’s a really incredible listener, which impressed me. He’s a very shrewd and savvy person; he takes everything in and really analyses it. He’s such an incredible person for his job because of that combination of humility and athletic ability; he’s willing to learn from other athletes and put it together into something special and unique."

Listen to the full podcast with Tyler Jewell:

Johnny Collinson

“Johnny is a quiet warrior” © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content

Big mountain freeskier Johnny Collinson has earned multiple podiums on the Freeskiing World Tour and awards for his frequent appearances in Red Bull and Teton Gravity Research films. Known for both big mountain and free skiing (and as the brother of fellow athlete Angel Collinson ), he’s one of the most versatile athletes around.

“I spoke to Jonny and Angel separately," says Payson. "I knew Johnny quite a bit better. They were both very relaxed when we sat down and easy to talk to. Both of them are whip smart. They’ve both spent a lot of time in the mountains from very early on. Johnny is a super good story teller.

“One thing that struck me about him is his attitude across the board, he’s an incredibly hard worker and he prioritises being the best that he can and doing the job the best he can. He’s like a quiet warrior. He’s not in your face by any means. He has a lot of respect for those around him and the way he carries himself, but there’s some intensity in there that seems to drive him every day.”

Listen to the full podcast with Johnny Collinson:

Angel Collinson

"Angel seems to prioritise grace” © Nic Alegre/Red Bull Content Pool

With two championship titles at the Freeskiing World Tour, Angel Collinson is not only gifted, but a tough cookie too. She spoke with Jonny days after a 1,000 foot fall down an Alaskan mountain face in 2019 ( watch it here ).

“Angel's very introspective and thinks about big picture issues and her impact in the world," says Payson. "She seems to almost priorities grace, if that makes sense? It’s like she’s trying to touch the world in ways that will last. She’s very conscientious and she wants to have a positive effect. She’s careful with how she does that. She’s also hilarious.

“One thing that amazes me with skiing is how high the stakes are. With mountain biking if you crash you can get really really hurt but you’re gonna fall at 35mph from six or eight feet up, max. With skiers they could be going upwards of 60mph and they can tumble for a thousand feet or more, as Angel did in Alaska. We talked about that and she said that one fall did scare her and she felt like it could be bad but was able to shake it off with a few laughs."