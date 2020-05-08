Chicago DJ Perry Donta'e wins the 2020 Red Bull 3style Live Remix contest
© perrydontaeexperience/ignite glass studios
Perry Donta'e reworked a track by 2018 Red Bull 3Style World Champion DJ Damianito in his own trademark high-energy style to win Live Remix. Watch him perform his winning remix right here.
DJs and musicians from all over the world were recently invited to take part in a special Red Bull 3style Live Remix contest – a battle to see who could best rework a track by Italian Red Bull 3Style champion DJ Damianito and win a trip to the next Red Bull 3Style World Championships in Moscow, Russia.
Entrants just needed to download the track, which was taken from DJ Damianito's remix EP, Sounds Of Red Bull: On A Roll (Remix By Damianito), put their own spin on it while filming themselves, and then submit their freshly tweaked banger. Easy, right?
Watch Perry Donta'e's winning Red Bull 3Style Live Remix track.
Perry Donta'e
For 2018 3Style World Champion Damianito, this is when the hard work began. It was his job to listen to every single submission and select his favourite remixer, which, after hours of listening, turned out to be Chicago DJ, producer and drummer Perry Donta'e.
Known locally for high-energy sets incorporating crazy drumming, MPC solos and dance choreography, the Chicago DJ, who also fronts The Perry Donta'e Experience and leads The Pack Drumline, certainly lived up to his own motto: "I'm an entertainer first, a musician second." Hit play above to watch him slay the competition with a masterclass in drumming, stick-twirling, scratching and MPC bashing. You'll understand why Damianito singled him out.
"Getting the call from him was like an out-of-body experience," says Perry Donta'e. "I had been waiting weeks for some news and to get the call out of nowhere was worth the wait. Damianito is a great guy and I can't wait for him and I to get together and show the world something amazing."
"I only had two days to put my routine together," he adds, explaining how he put his remix together. "My friend Pri Yon Joni won the competition the year before, and he hit me up to say that they had extended the chance for entry. He told me to come as creative as I could. With time against me, I was able to put together the routine and it turned out to be a winning piece. Got to love your friends!"
Damianito's had his socks blown clean off by Donta'e's inventive remix, which saw him embrace Red Bull 3Style's invitation to "play with music". The Italian world champion is now itching to meet the Chicago musician in real life and start making sweet music together.
"I love the way how he performed the routine – moving around, real drums, mpc and turntables," says Damianito. "Also, how he crossed over in terms of styles and genres. He was literally playing with music to create a dope live experience, and that’s what we do! I’m really looking forward to getting in the studio and on the stage with him”
Play With Music At Home