Phil Wizard on training and battling Hong 10

Last year, in South Korea, a crowd of eager and excited breakers gathered in a dance studio after hearing that talented young b-boy Phil Wizard was going to take on two-time Red Bull BC One champion Hong 10 in a battle of unlimited rounds.

The rules were simple: the two breakers would keep battling until one of them gave up. Phil said he would go first, so that he could decide to stop the battle if he felt his quality was dropping. With a friendly laugh, Hong 10 replied, "I'm not going to stop it."

The crowd were treated to two of the best b-boys in the world pushing themselves mentally and physically as they went back and forth for more rounds than one would need to win a Red Bull BC One World Final. Both displayed the uniquely creative styles and signature moves that have won them multiple championship titles and even though they’re crew-mates in the Red Bull BC One All Stars and the 7 Commandoz crew, neither breaker held back.

After an exhausting battle, Phil finally threw in the towel. "He kept going strong and I started to crash," he said. "Hong 10 is king."

Battling against Hong 10 is a challenge worth taking © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

Challenging himself

Canada's Phil Wizard is now firmly established as one of the best breakers in the world. A b-boy who made the decision to leave university and focus all his energy on becoming a full-time pro, he achieved his goal after years of hard work, dedication and winning multiple titles around the world.

Despite winning the 2018 Undisputed World title, the 2018 and 2019 IBE solo competitions and finishing runner-up at the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final, Phil's desire to always improve is still stronger than ever.

So how does a breaker who has reached the highest level, continue to push themselves to further elevate their skills? For Phil it meant training with Hong 10 so that he could learn the "secrets on why his stamina is so good and to see if I can match it".

Why Phil chose Hong 10

Hong 10 has already cemented his legacy in breaking. A championship-winning b-boy with a seemingly endless arsenal of crazy moves – many of which he is famous for creating – and more than 20 years of experience, he seems to be stronger and more conditioned than ever. He proved this in 2022 when he went to Las Vegas and took on a team of 10 young U.S. breakers.

Hong 10 battled them by himself for 10 rounds with no break and then, later in the year, he travelled back to the U.S. and battled a team of 10 New York breakers, this time for 20 rounds non-stop.

These feats of incredible stamina have made Hong 10's legacy even greater and were the reasons Phil wanted to learn from his fellow crew member.

Phil Wizard and Hong 10 chatting in a practice session © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

A brand new approach

Before getting to his actual stamina training method, Hong 10 showed Phil the simplicity of his approach to practising: "What I do is simple, I just keep stretching, keep exercising and keep practising. Those things keep me in shape." It might surprise people to hear that Hong 10 has no complex methods or formulas for training, but rather simple consistency in taking care of his body and working at his craft.

He carries the same simplicity over to his mindset when it comes to improving and sharpening his moves: "I just keep repeating, repeating, repeating to make better execution."

Hong 10 then answered the big question of how he got his unbelievable stamina: "When I practice just for stamina, I'll simulate 10 minutes battles twice a day."

On top of this, Phil noticed that when Hong 10 practises his moves "he always keeps going, even if he messes up a little bit. He kind of continues to go and close out of it". This determination to never hold back and always push through on your moves was something Phil observed as another reason why Hong 10's stamina was so good, adding to the lessons that he was learning.

This is when Hong 10 decided that he wanted to test Phil’s current stamina and saw the best way to do this was via a battle of unlimited rounds.

Hong 10 has consistently delivered top performances for over 2 decades © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

What Phil Wizard took away from the training

Only lasting 17 rounds in the battle was below the expectations Phil had of himself. He believed he had the stamina to battle for 20 to 30 rounds, but Hong 10 was impressed, saying: "I was really expecting him to crash more and show that he was tired, but he never did."

Phil Wizard always strives to become the best b-boy he can be © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool If I can do 17 rounds, I can do three rounds in a row no problem Phil Wizard

Having the audience also made it feel like an actual competition battle for Phil and this was something he saw in a positive light: "It felt like good training for upcoming events. If I can do 17 rounds in a row, I can do three rounds in a row no problem."

In the end, Phil got what he wanted from his mission to train with Hong 10: "I honestly do feel like I took a lot away from this and it motivates me to keep going and to take it even further with my training as well."