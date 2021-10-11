Capturing Red Bull Rampage moments the Christian Pondella way

My first job for Red Bull was in the summer of 2000 in Aspen, Colorado. It was an event called Wings Over Aspen and it was a paragliding and hang-gliding competition. The event went on for a week and by 11am every day it would get too windy for the competitors to fly, so we would go golfing every afternoon.

By the end of the week, I was like, 'this is the greatest job and client ever!' Fortunately, 21 years later, I still say the same thing about Red Bull. However, most jobs these days don’t end at 11am.