Explore the stories behind Ian Collins’ iconic Semenuk RAW 100 photographs

Ian Collins is hands down one of freeride mountain biking’s premier photographers. Growing up as a downhill racer, Collins picked up the camera with one goal in mind: to show the world just how exciting and gnarly the sport could be. His creative edge and longing for adventure soon established him as the go to guy for freeride photography. His resume boasts multiple covers for mountain bike magazines, as well commercial spreads and content for some of the sports most well-recognized brands.

In 2016, Brandon Semenuk reached out to Collins to shoot the first ever RAW 100. Six iterations of Semenuk's Raw 100 edits on, including the latest version (V6) , the two continue to be at the forefront of MTB trickery, style, aesthetic and creative content innovation. From his endless list of bangers, we challenged Collins to pick his favourite RAW 100 frames and take us through the story behind the capture.

The Ominous Gravedigger (V1)

The Ominous Gravedigger © Ian Collins

Location: Aptos, California

Camera: Nikon D4

Lens: Nikon 70-200 f2.8 vrii @ 135mm

F Stop: 2.8

ISO: 100

Shutter Speed: 1/250th

Why this photo?

This photo really shows just how far RAW 100 has come. It started out as a crazy idea where we scraped off an old little pre-existing trail, and now they’re these massive projects. It’s by no means the most stunning photo, but it’s one that I hold dear, because it’s where it all started.

Tell us the story behind this photo

The very first RAW 100 was shot on a gloomy, ominous day. I had recently moved to Aptos, which is Brandon's winter home while Canada’s snowed in. I had never really shot for him on one of his projects and he hit me up asking me to shoot one. He asked if I knew any good potential spots – it was all super vague. We ended up shooting the entire segment in one day, just down the road. This was my favourite photo to come out of the session. He looks like a gravedigger at a funeral. It’s ominous, creepy and scratchy – it seemed fitting for our first project.

Rock to Rock Transfer (V5)

Rock to Rock transfer © Ian Collins

Location: Virgin, Utah

Camera: Nikon D5

Lens: Sigma Art Series 50mm f1.4

F Stop: f3.2

ISO: 4,000

Shutter Speed: 1/1000th

Why this photo?

Well firstly, I think it just might be the gnarliest thing ever done on a mountain bike. Secondly, I shot it on my favourite lens in a last minute scramble. This one was captured on my 50mm 1.4, on a full frame sensor – that’s how the human eye sees things. There’s no distortion or compression, it’s as real as it gets. If something looks gnarly on a 50mm, then it’s gnarly. That exact feature lives right at the bottom of the 2018/19 Rampage site, and anyone can go marvel at it.

Tell us the story behind this photo

We spent the majority of the day trying to get another trick – which Semenuk attempted what seemed like a million times – but got no luck, he was totally shot. He needed a win so bad. It was getting dark but he went to eye up a rock to rock transfer, and he told me to bring the camera bag. He started to figure out the speed and said, “listen if I hit this, I’m going to run back up the hill as fast as I can to hit it again, so be ready.” I was terrified. Originally I planned to shoot with a 35mm but I ended up being in the way of the filmer. So I found a new spot, pulled out my 50mm and manually focused it with little time to spare as it was getting dark.

He straight aired it, cased it, crushed his wheel, and rode out. Immediately he ran to the truck, switched out his wheel, ran back up the hill without saying a word to anyone, and greased it. He hit it at the exact same speed, but tail whipping gave him the extra distance he needed. It was the heaviest thing I’ve seen in my entire life. As the photographer, I was so stressed. Sometimes you have those moments where you realize you’re being such a pansy, and this is way gnarlier for him than it is for me. I’m literally just pressing a button. But, there’s a lot of stress knowing that you can’t screw up the shot.

Cramped Indoor Flatspin (V6)

Cramped Indoor Flatspin © Ian Collins

Location: Merritt, British Columbia

Camera: Nikon D6

Lens: Nikon 20mm f1.8

F Stop: f2.5

ISO: 5,000

Shutter Speed: 1/1,250th

Why this photo?

Once you stare at it for a minute and appreciate the riding, then you’re like, holy shit, that’s gnarly. It’s also a cool one in terms of lighting. Semenuk was better lit while shooting this feature from the other side, but from this angle it has a hazy look with the blown out light coming in, and putting edge-light on him which I really like.

Tell us the story behind this photo.

This is the type of photo that you really have to deep dive into. When he was riding this line, his helmet was literally two inches from the concrete ledges on the takeoff and landing. He’s also doing a flat spin, so if he were to over or under rotate he would have smashed into the pillar. There was no room for error anywhere.

You need to work hand in hand with the athlete to make sure you get the right frame Ian Collins

360 Unturndown to Manual Sequence (V6)

360 Unturndown to Manual Sequence © Ian Collins

Location: Merritt, British Columbia

Camera: Nikon D6

Lens: Nikon 70-200 f2.8 vriii @ 135mm

F Stop: f8

ISO: 2,500

Shutter Speed: 1/1,250th

Why this photo?

There’s two unconventional things happening in this photo, it’s a sequence shot head on, and Semenuk’s doing a spin to manual. It’s one thing to land a flip in a manual, but to slow down a spin and land in manual is another story… I can’t think of anyone else who is doing that, much less while adding a combo in!

Tell us the story behind this photo.

The elements lined up on this one and it allowed me to shoot this photo head on. Typically, sequences are shot from the side in order to make sure all the frames are sharp. But it was overcast and really bright out so I shot at f8 and the frames turned out sharp enough, even with him coming right towards me. When shooting a sequence, you usually have to be at least 1/1,000th shutter speed to stop the action and in most lighting, that requires shallower depths to let enough light in. Shooting a sequence at a shallow f-stop is best if shot from the side.

In order to perfect the focus on this shot, I had Semenuk stand in near the middle of the feature, then manually focused the camera to ensure I didn’t blow it. When focusing, highlight the key moment, and make sure that part is tack sharp. If they’re a little soft coming off the lip or landing, it’s not the end of the world. Always plan around the key moments, and if you have to compromise, do it as you move away from this moment.

Dusty Backlit (V5)

Dusty Backlit © Ian Collins

Location: Virgin, Utah

Camera: Nikon D6

Lens: Nikon 70-200 f2.8 vriii @ 170mm

F Stop: f4 aperture

ISO: 320

Shutter Speed: 1/5000th

Tell us the story behind this photo.

We always strive for our openers to have some sort of element of surprise. We floated around some crazy ideas for the opener but nothing was really working out. Then we thought: what if it was super dusty and Brandon scrubbed through the hanging haze? It worked out. Filmer Rupert Walker shot it more evenly exposed to match the rest of the video, but I had the luxury of shooting underexposed to create a backlit look.

Final Remarks

Shooting mountain biking is definitely one of the harder things to shoot. I’d have a hard time when I love a shot, but the athlete didn’t. At the end of the day, photos are an extension of their craft, and their style is extremely important. You need to work hand in hand with the athlete to make sure you get the right frame. If you learn to communicate and work with riders, you’ll develop a trust and they’ll want to keep working with you – hence why Semenuk has kept me around. There’s a mutual level of respect and once you open that dialogue you’ll work much better together.