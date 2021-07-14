Emotions, action, reaction: the Gasly style

He’s got that calm confidence that makes you forget he’s only 25. Pierre Gasly was gearing up for the Austrian Grand Prix a couple of weeks ago when he took a moment to stop in Salzburg and discuss the Red Bull Ring double-header – he calls them “our home Grands Prix”.
But it quickly evolved into an all-encompassing chat, covering logistics and emotions in one rolling conversation.
Austria is one of his team’s homes, but he’s chosen Milan to live in. As you quickly get to understand with Gasly, it’s a choice that’s both carefully thought through, and very instinctive. He’s learning the language, and won his first race in Italy last year. Milan is a short flight to France – “I can go back to see my family really quickly” – and a tempting destination for his friends – “if I lived in the middle of nowhere, they wouldn’t be so keen on visiting!” It has the kind of urban vibe that suits his many interests – “they host lots of events around music, fashion, cinema, gastronomy… I need to watch what I eat, but they have some incredible restaurants.” But beyond that, it has just the right energy.
“We used to go there a lot when I was younger to do kart races, so I feel good there, I always have. I like the Italian culture. They’re really intense emotionally and I function through emotions in my life too.”
That life choice is a good example of a framework that Gasly has carefully curated around him. Now in his fourth F1 season – he was on the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix a month ago – he knows what works for him. And a healthy emotional set-up is a key part of that.
“For me, it’s important to feel everything we do, to really experience the sensations it gives me. That’s how I feel pleasure. When I’m in competition mode, I’m at my happiest: I feel adrenaline, excitation. I love these emotions and I look for them in my daily life.
“Not everyone looks for them in that way, but I do. When things go well, my emotions run really high – you can see how I react to victory. When things don’t, it can be really strong too. It just depends on everyone’s culture and personality. And it depends when and what the moment is, too, what is required of you. When I’m about to race, I focus on the performance, the work, the process allowing me to have the best result possible. When I’m home with my friends, these are different emotions. But it’s important to feel it all and be mindful of it all.”
He’s so self-aware you wonder how much work has gone into it; if it’s the result of years of mental training. “Yes, I’ve worked on it a bit, but I learned most through experience. I know what my mindset needs to be to be fully focused.
“I’ve worked with people, but I think nobody gets you better than yourself. Everybody experiences their emotions in their own way and it’s key to get what works for us or not. We can share and learn from others and it can help open to new ideas. I think I’ve got a good routine now, but I’m sure it will have changed again in five years.
“In the end, the objective is to know and understand yourself."
