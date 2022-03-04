Pierre Vaultier just reshaped snowboard cross for a sustainable future

He's back. Three years after the original Shapes project and its a new kind of course and challenge, Pierre Vaultier is here to deliver ReShapes, a project in which the snowboarder from Serre Chevalier in south-east France shapes and rides entirely new forms.

Check out ReShapes in the player above and read on to hear Vaultier's vision for the future of snowboard cross.

But that's not all. Beyond its boundary-pushing sporting and technical dimensions, ReShapes is one of those projects likely to change the very horizon of snowboarding – even, as Vaultier told us at the end of 2021, to allow the birth of a "hybrid discipline between pump track and boardercross." But how and why, exactly?

ReShapes in full flow © Red Bull Content Pool

Towards more sustainable snowboarding

There's one certainty, if climate changes, boardercross must change too. "In the future, we'll have a lot of trouble with stable snowpacks and sufficient financial resources to build courses," says Vaultier. "Boardercross is a particularly snow-intensive sport, and it doesn't currently meet the requirements for sustainable development.

"The fact that we're churning snow with four groomers, each with 500 horsepower, for a fortnight, I don't think that will be possible in 20 years. Even if there's still snow to be ploughed."

According to Vaultier, a new path is needed. One that offers a way forward without losing the roots of the sport. "The idea is to review things in this sense without the discipline losing its interest, the values it can convey and the inspiration it can give to the younger generations. This is precisely where Shapes and ReShapes come into play." Their mission? To open – even if just a crack – a window on the future.

Vaultier has literally raised the game © Red Bull Content Pool "Just like a builder building his concrete wall, but with snow" © Red Bull Content Pool The ReShapes track is narrow, but could be expanded for contests © Red Bull Content Pool The innovative design allows for new camera angles © Red Bull Content Pool The parallels with Red Bull Straight Rhythm are clear © Red Bull Content Pool

Fewer machines, more hands

The two projects realised by Pierre Vaultier and Xavier Marcou, who's in charge of the technical side of things, are very economical and require less machinery than a traditional boardercross course. "On Shapes, we had three machines. A snow groomer and two small mechanical shovels," explains Vaultier. "On ReShapes, we had two groomers and a mechanical shovel. And one of the two groomers was only running 20 percent of the time."

A small revolution is therefore made possible, as always, by innovation: "On ReShapes, we developed a formwork technique [a process for creating temporary moulds for concrete], like in construction. It was just like a builder constructing his concrete wall, but with snow," explains Vaultier. In other words, a process that requires less energy but more human intervention. "You still need people to take care of the handling, assemble the panels, measure them, square them, make the plumb lines... All that represents work, but it allows you to move the lines a little – in every sense of the word."

Only one question remains – what would new boardercross competitions, organised on these courses that are narrower than those of the current sport, look like?

Vaultier sees a role to play in the future on snowboard cross © Red Bull Content Pool You can't change things without dreaming a little Pierre Vaultier

The future in a straight line

"For the moment, I'm the only one who has ridden these courses," concedes Vaultier. "But in the future, we could very well imagine having two, three or four riders on them. The main thing is, according to him, to "keep the essence of boardercross, which is to generate speed and pump, and to be precise on the landings and take-off phases."

The idea? To potentially give birth to sprint formats on courses with relatively few turns. "Because we know that in our discipline, the raised turns require a lot of snow," explains Vaultier. "So, we would have something like Red Bull Straight Rhythm in motocross, with straight lines on which we would link the modules."

Smaller volumes of snow, then, but also less costly and time-consuming to build, and says Vaultier, "we could get much closer to for filming." Does he see himself playing a major role in this metamorphosis? Yes, but on the ground. "That's where I like to be. Even if I know that consensus will be difficult to obtain and that it will necessarily involve politics, you can't change things without dreaming a little."