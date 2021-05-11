© Alex Villanueva/Jinxo Films
Playtime for Jonathan Paredes at Ibiza rocks
No parties, just plenty of pure cliff diving from the Mexican style master during his trip to the island to create an awareness video for the sport.
Think of Ibiza and what springs to mind? Clubbing, parties and dancing until the sun comes up are the popular images stirred up by this hedonistic Spanish island. But, with partying on pause during 2020, Mexican cliff diver and Madrid resident Jonathan Paredes ventured off his adopted mainland to put his own unique spin on the idea of revelling at the Ibiza rocks.
Having been invited by Cliff Diving Ibiza to take part in a video raising awareness of the sport and its safety protocols, Paredes and Spanish diver Celia Fernández spent some time travelling around the island, scoping out a few of the most awesome and pure spots from which to display their skills.
From Sant Antoni de Portmany and Sa Figuera Borda in the west, up to Cala Benirrás in the north and then onto to Cala Llonga in the east, it was an experience that Paredes had been waiting a long time for.
"It just felt great," said the 31-year-old. "I spent such a long time without cliff diving and going through all these emotions. Finally, I was able to do something familiar. I'm super happy to have my feet launch from actual rocks again and the adventure was even better than expected."
There are so many beautiful places to dive on the island and we probably only discovered about 10 per cent of them
"Celia and I dove from a lot of different places," added the Mexican. "My highest dive was 24–25m and I'm super happy for that. It went pretty well."
Fernández, who's made five Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series appearances as a wildcard, was also delighted to be back in action.
"My favourite location was Cala Benirrás," revealed the Spaniard. "The rock in the middle of the water there was amazing and I dove from 18m. It felt really nice to be cliff diving again. There are so many beautiful places to dive on the island and we probably only discovered about 10 per cent of them. I think I found a place I will visit more often. After the summer of lockdown it was also just so nice to be walking around Ibiza, watching the beautiful sunsets, eating ice cream and feeling free."
Cliff Diving Ibiza offer cliff diving classes to visitors and locals during the summer months, helping out anyone who wants to give the sport a try, and Paredes was happy to play a part in their informational video.
"Celia and I were invited by Cliff Diving Ibiza to create a video to raise awareness for the sport of cliff diving and the risks that come with it," said the 2017 World Series champion. "The video explains that you have to be careful all times and that checking the height and the depth of the water before each single dive is fundamental. So, a very important piece of information for people who want to try cliff diving."
Thanks to @rockid.ibiza.outdoor, @jinxofilms and @ibizacliffdiving