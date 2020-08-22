It's a first MotoGP™ pole for Pol and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in Styria
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Pol Espargaró and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are celebrating after claiming a first-ever pole position for both rider and team ahead of the MotoGP™ Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring.
Fresh on the heels of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's first-ever MotoGP™ victory in the Czech Republic, Pol Espargaró has delivered another historic first for the Austrian team by securing a maiden premier-class pole position for himself and the team ahead of tomorrow's Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring.
The Spanish rider set a fastest time of 1m 23.580s at the Red Bull Ring in the closing minutes of Q2 to snatch pole away from Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and give KTM another reason to celebrate.
The achievement comes just two weeks after Espargaró's team-mate, Brad Binder, secured the first MotoGP win for the Austrian manufacturer with victory at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno.
"Unbelievable. I'm really pleased. I couldn't imagine we'd go pole and I was fighting for the first or the second row. We were struggling for a very fast lap: I was missing the last 10th [of a second] and making small mistakes. I knew I could do an 'OK' lap if I could stay away from the green track limits," said a delighted Espargaró. "Anyway, I'm super-pleased. All my guys and all of Red Bull KTM have worked for this and I'm happy for them."
Nakagami, whose final lap time was expunged for exceeding the track limits, will still be delighted to have achieved a career-best qualifying position, while Ducati's Jack Miller will have high hopes of a second consecutive Red Bull Ring podium after grabbing fourth position with a time of 1m 23.700s.
The winner of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Ducati team leader Andrea Dovizioso, has some ground to make up in Sunday's race after qualifying in eighth spot, but will know he has the speed and experience to get to the front.
Fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco came through a late fitness test to set the early pace and finished with the third-fastest time of the session. However, he'll start from the back of the grid for the Grand Prix following a penalty for his part in the big crash during last weekend's race.