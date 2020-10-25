Podium again in Portugal for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen claimed yet another top three Grand Prix finish, as Formula One returned to race in Portugal for the first time in almost a quarter of a century at Portimão.
For the first time since 1996, the Formula One grid assembled for a Portuguese Grand Prix and on the unfamiliar tarmac of the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen overcame first lap drama and added to his remarkable collection of podium finishes in 2020.
Because of the drastic changes forced on the F1 calendar, the 4.6km Algarve International Circuit ended up providing the home for Round 12 of the radically different 2020 season, but the weather was quite the opposite of what the Algarve is used to.
Dark clouds surrounded the undulating Portimão Circuit and at the start of the race a mix of rain and strong winds helped trigger a chaotic opening lap, with the McLaren of Carlos Sainz emerging as the early leader. Verstappen survived contact with Racing Point's Sergio Pérez, dropping one place from his starting position to fifth and engaging in a great scrap with the sister McLaren of Lando Norris.
The Dutch driver made light work of Norris and Sainz, and regained third place on Lap 7. He immediately showed strong pace behind the leading Mercedes cars of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, consolidating his third place as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made a late pit stop after 35 of the 66 laps.
Verstappen claimed third at the flag behind Bottas and Hamilton to ensure that aside from three DNFs in the 12 races so far this season, the Aston Martin Red Bull driver has finished on the podium in every other race, with the highlight being his victory at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in August. Speaking after the race he said:
“Overall I’m happy with third and I think it’s where we expected to be. I tried everything I could and the beginning was of course not so easy with a little bit of rain and low grip, which meant the tyre temperatures were very low for the first few laps.
"I had a little touch with Sergio but luckily I had no damage and then it started raining a little bit so I just tried to keep the car on the track and stay out of trouble. I don’t know how but the McLarens had a lot of grip on the opening lap so once the rain had passed I overtook them to get back into P3 and then focused on my own race."
Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly enjoyed a great start to the race, slicing through the field to end up fifth after 20 laps. The French driver then pulled off a great pass later on in the race, diving down the inside of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo to take sixth and go in pursuit of Esteban Ocon.
Gasly would go one better in the final couple of laps and managed to spectacularly pass Pérez on the penultimate lap to end up fifth and go one better from his result at the previous race, the Eifel Grand Prix.