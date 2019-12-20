On November 28, 1984, Prince released what should be another classic. “Last night, I spent another lonely Christmas / Darling, darling, you should've been there,” he sings on Another Lonely Christmas while wailing on his guitar. The song tells the story of a distraught widower whose lover passes away on Christmas Day; an emotive homage to love, heartbreak and loneliness.

For over 35 years, however, it's remained a largely overlooked curio in the Prince canon. Prince's repertoire is extensive, of course, containing a mind-boggling number of songs and almost 40 studio albums. But even so, why doesn’t Another Lonely Christmas appear during love scenes in Christmas classics? Why isn’t it pumped out of shopping mall PAs from 1 November? We welcome Greg Lake ’s and Mariah Carey ’s festive anthems into our lives every year, so why does Prince’s only Christmas song remain forgotten?

Mariah Carey getting what she wants © Waring Abbott/Getty Images

Another Lonely Christmas appeared as a B-side to Prince’s high-energy ode to romantic sacrifice, I Would Die 4 U , which was released at the end of 1984. After sifting through invoices he found at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the studio where Prince recorded between 1981-87, Duane Tudahl , author of Prince And The Purple Rain Era Studio Sessions: 1983 And 1984, believes the song may have been recorded in February, 1984. And yet the date it was committed to tape remains a mystery even to those who worked on it.

"Another Lonely Christmas was a beautiful song, and I'd like to be able to say that it was special and poignant [when we recorded it], but it wasn't..." says Susan Rogers . As Prince’s sound engineer between 1983 and 1987, Rogers was in the enviable (but exhausting) position of being at Prince’s beck and call, regularly committing to 48-hour long studio sessions with The Purple One.

“I would literally be seeing double at the end [of those sessions]. With Prince, you would have just two or three hours sleep a night, so you didn’t have the mental time to encode what was happening,” explains Rogers. "Also, Prince was so prolific, and because he could churn these songs out so fast, it was difficult to tell how deep each one of his songs were.”

Another Lonely Christmas came during a period in Prince’s life when he was especially candid with his audience. And yet at the same time he was also growing more insular, locking himself away in studios to create as much music as possible. So, true to the song’s title, Prince’s Christmases were exactly as he claimed they were. Lonely.

"He was a very truthful writer, and wasn’t afraid to say when he was lonely,” says Rogers. “This is a guy who had money and had employees, but all the people who he called friends were people he gave a pay-cheque to. So what do you do when you’ve got this overflowing can of ideas that you need to get on tape? You spend Christmas Eve recording.”

According to Rogers, offering an insight into the life that inspired Another Lonely Christmas, that’s exactly what Prince did in 1984. On that day, Prince performed a matinee show at St. Paul's Civic Center. This was before Prince’s famed Paisley Park estate was built, and so to quench Prince’s incessant need to record, Rogers was asked to rent a mobile truck.

After the show they drove their studio-on-wheels to Prince’s home, then in the city of Chanhassen, Minnesota. Pulling up to the house, they were met by a local religious group, angered by this sexually charged symbol of free expression playing such sensual music on a holy day. “We did an early show that day because Prince wanted to be respectful to people and their desire to be with their families on Christmas Eve,” says Rogers. “But when we pulled up, I remember seeing placards that read ‘Prince of Peace, not the Prince of Porn’.”

After the protestors left, Prince and Rogers parked up and began working on The Ladder and Tamborine , two tracks that would later feature on Prince’s 1985 album, Around The World In A Day. This continued well into the early hours of Christmas Day.

Prince performing at Christmas © Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On Boxing Day (December 26), during another sold-out charity show at St. Paul Civic Center, Minnesota, Prince performed Another Lonely Christmas for the first and only time. The song was preceded by Baby I’m A Star and followed by Purple Rain. This was a “curious placement”, says Darling Nisi , Podcast On Prince contributor and creator of Muse 2 The Pharaoh . “Another Lonely Christmas came right after an upbeat exercise underlining the charismatic, undeniable talent that brought him fame, and right before the song that continues to define his career. It’s a melancholy placement – despite all the fame and success… Another Lonely Christmas.”

Today, streaming means that every song an artist releases is eligible for the charts. As a result, the classic B-side – the cult hit revered by hardcore fans – doesn’t really exist any longer. Before this, the only way you’d hear a B-side was if you bought the record. But when Prince fans sent I Would Die 4 U and Another Lonely Christmas to Number Eight in the Billboard Charts, it was really only because of the A-side. People want to party at Christmas, not mope.

With Prince at the height of his fame, though, why did Another Lonely Christmas fly so stealthily under the radar during the holiday season? In the UK at least, you can probably thank Band Aid for that. Do They Know It’s Christmas? dominated festive radio with a supergroup formed of George Michael , Phil Collins , Bono and other A-listers. They took the UK Christmas Number One spot, while I Would Die 4 U limped to 74, after peaking at a measly 58.

Prince fared better in the US, but lost the Christmas Number One spot to Madonna ’s Like A Virgin . Prince probably didn’t care about any of that, though. Despite penning a Christmas song, he wasn’t too fussed with festivities. Famously, he didn’t even believe in birthdays. In 1999, he told Dutch TV host Ivo Niehe , “I don't celebrate birthdays, so that stops me from counting days, which stops me from counting time, which allows me to still look the same as I did 10 years ago.” And when he became a Jehovah’s Witness in 2001, he stopped celebrating Christmas, too.

Purple Rain era Prince © Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images

Around the time of Another Lonely Christmas, Prince was a rebellious 20-something who scared parents with his sensuality. In January, 1985, he declined an invitation to perform on Harry Belafonte ’s charity single We Are The World , instead setting to work on his obscenely erotic The Black Album, which was eventually released in 1994. His reasoning? “He felt like the song was horrible, and he didn’t want to be around ‘all those muthaf—kas’,” said Wendy Melvoin , former guitarist for The Revolution, in the book Let’s Go Crazy: Prince And The Making Of Purple Rain. It seemed so unlikely, then, that The Purple One would choose to record a Christmas song. But then Another Lonely Christmas isn’t exactly a "festive" song.

“On the surface, Another Lonely Christmas seems like a Christmas song, but on a closer listen it’s really Prince reminiscing about someone he loved who has passed away,” says Nisi. “Because of that, I don’t think it’s really out of place [in his wider repertoire], it’s more of a reflective song that speaks to the loneliness that often accompanies the holiday season. Now, if Prince recorded a rousing version of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town? That would be a surprise.”

“I think Prince wrote about Christmas the same way he wrote about Corvettes, rain or sex – it was just another subject for him to explore,” says Rob da Bank , UK radio DJ, co-founder of the music festival Bestival, and a massive Prince fan. “I’m sure he wasn’t trying to have a big Christmas hit like many big pop stars strive for.”

“My mum still ribs me about the fact I covered all four walls and the entire ceiling of my room with posters… about 70 percent of them being of Prince,” says da Bank. Since 2016, his Purple Rave club night has played the hits of Prince to thousands across the world. But, even with his long-held love for Prince, da Bank isn’t particularly reverential about Another Lonely Christmas. “It’s definitely not Prince’s finest moment. It’s a great ballad with amazing lyrics about drinking banana daiquiris, but it’s not the cheeriest of Christmas songs.”

Rob da Bank © Press

Thanks in part to people like da Bank, since Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, more and more people have discovered or reconnected with his music. Less than a month after his death, Prince occupied 19 positions on the Billboard 200 album charts – the most any artist has ever claimed at the same time. And despite his well-publicised disdain for (and firm resistance against) streaming services, Prince’s entire discography was later made available on Spotify. Which means Prince’s music is now being played by millions of people. And yet, Another Lonely Christmas remains a hidden gem. To date, the official version has only amassed 95,000 listens on YouTube.

“It isn’t otherwise available outside of his B-sides album and the original single, and Prince isn’t widely included in compilation albums that feature Christmas music,” says Nisi, trying to nail why it remains under the radar. “As Prince stopped celebrating Christmas himself, I can see how Another Lonely Christmas might have gotten lost in the fray of promotion and licensing as well.”