The year Rachel Atherton began a decade of downhill dominance
By the time the 2008 UCI Downhill season rolled around, Rachel Atherton was a promising 20-year-old bursting with talent. By the end of the season, she was the undisputed star of her sport.
Published on
The snapshot:
Rachel Atherton was always set for big things as a British, European and World junior champion. With older brothers Dan and Gee making a name for themselves on the professional downhill circuit, it came as no surprise when Rachel excelled on two wheels.
In 2008, having already won a single UCI stop in each of the previous two seasons, she was ready to complete the transition from junior starlet to the queen of downhill mountain bike riding.
Seven of the best:
Over the course of the seven-stop season, Atherton showed remarkable consistency to finish on the podium every single time, and only outside the top two in one of them. Incredibly, her closest rival, Sabrina Jonnier, from France, would also finish in the top three at every race with the two pushing both themselves and the sport to new levels. The duo would also finish one-two at the World Championships in Italy that year with Atherton winning her first senior rainbow jersey.
|Date
|Location
|Result
|11.05.08
|Maribor, Slovenia
|Second
|01.06.08
|Vallnord, Andorra
|First
|08.06.08
|Fort William, Great Britain
|Third
|27.07.08
|Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
|First
|03.08.08
|Bromont, Canada
|First
|31.08.08
|Canberra, Australia
|Second
|14.09.08
|Schladming, Austria
|First
The final battle:
Both Atherton and Jonnier went into the final race in Schladming with a chance of overall victory. The British rider was leading the standings, and wasn’t about to give it up. In a faultless display of speed and nerve she finished a mind blowing 13 seconds ahead of anyone else, and 14 seconds ahead of Jonnier in third. The title was hers.
The start of something special:
Atherton has since won five further Overall World Cup titles and four further World Championship golds to cement her place as one of the greatest downhill mountain bike riders of all time. Now 32, she's still going strong at the top of her sport and will look to add to her haul of titles when the UCI World Championships in Leogang, Austria, get under way on October 5.