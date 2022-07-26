"It was a bit of an eye-opener" – Rachel Atherton on returning to DH racing

It was tempting to do Fort William, a home race, but you've got to train properly for this sport – there's a reason why we train full time. I'm not fit enough, I'm not strong enough, I've not done enough training and I didn't want to get hurt. My main priority is staying healthy – so I thought I'd do a shorter one. In actual reality, Lenzerheide was equally as hard as Fort William.

A World Cup is never easy. It had its challenges but it was good to see where I was at and whether I still enjoyed it. I can go into next season knowing a bit more about where I'm at and if I still want to race – that's ultimately the question.