7 things we learned from Emil Johansson and Erik Fedko's Raising the Bar

What does it take to be on top of your game? Professional mountain bike slopestyle riders Emil Johansson and Erik Fedko involve big training sessions, tough competitions, and exploring the world on two wheels together with your best mates, and that's what Johansson and Fedko are. The Swede and German have forged a close friendship over the years they've spent competing on the slopestyle contest circuit.

Follow them through the 2021 season in the brand new Red Bull TV web series Raising the Bar as they take on the full Crankworx World Tour, show off home setups and explore some of the best riding spots across the globe. In four episodes, we get a unique look into the daily life of Johansson and Fedko and learn what it takes to be the best.

Keep reading to find out seven of the most exciting things we gathered from the time the boys spent together on Raising the Bar.

These two could be mistaken to be brothers they look so alike © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Johansson has some sick riding spots at home

Johansson's hometown of Falun, Sweden, is a great place to visit if you're into bikes. This town has several cool riding spots, including enduro/cross-country trails, dirt and slopestyle jumps, a velodrome, an indoor BMX hall and some great skate parks.

Fedko visits Johansson in the very first episode of Raising the Bar and gets a tour of the Swede's slopestyle training compound in Källviken. They also head to Dome Adrenaline Zone, which is pretty much Johansson's second home in winter. It has one of the best indoor jump setups in the world. Finally, they head to Järvsö Bike Park for some chill downhill laps in one of Scandinavia's best parks.

Erik Fedko checks out Emil Johansson's home spots

02 Johansson is not an alien

A rumour goes around that Johansson is an alien from out of this world during a Raising the Bar episode. The rumour stems from his back to back Crankworx slopestyle wins [a record that now runs to six consecutive wins] and the fact that he stays so incredibly cool under pressure. Johansson addresses that rumour with a smile, saying while it would be cool to be an alien, he is human like the rest of us.

Johansson is human. He can just do special things on a bike that we can't © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Both athletes know how to perform under immense pressure

Competing in Slopestyle doesn’t just require you to have the skills on a bike, it also requires nerves of steel and mental fortitude. We get to see just how much pressure both riders are under when they compete at the 2021 edition of Crankworx Innsbruck. A couple of the days before the slopestyle contest, Fedko has a huge crash while participating in Whip Off. Battered and bruised, he decides to ride in finals, and the decision pays off in the end. Johansson also faces huge pressure. As the number one favourite, all eyes are on him. Uncharacteristically he slips a pedal on a hip jump on his first run. He refocuses on his second run to nail a faultless run.

Big hits at Crankworx Innsbruck

04 Fedko is surprisingly good at riding Segway

The duo were both at freeride event Audi Nines in late August for a couple of big days riding together with some of the best freeriders in the world. Johansson and Fedko lay down huge tricks and big sends, but the funniest part of this visit is when they head off for a little Segway session. Fedko is good at Segway, Johansson, on the other hand… well, let’s just say that he should probably stick to riding bikes.

Competing at Audi Nines

05 Bad weather is slopestyle’s biggest enemy

Come competition day, we get treated to a great show watching Johansson, Fedko and the rest of the slopestyle elite doing their thing. What we don’t get to see is how much goes on behind the scenes, especially how little practice they often get on the course ahead of the big event, and when you add bad weather into the mix, it gets very frustrating. The autumnal weather test the riders to the max during Crankworx British Columbia, and torrential rain turns things sour in Rotorua, and we get to see how Fedko and Johansson cope in Raising the Bar.

Waiting out the weather can be frustrating © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool You've got to be ready when the time comes though © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

06 Fedko’s run at Crankworx British Columbia was huge

While it now seems a given that Johansson's Crankworx runs will be ones for the history books, Fedko's participation is always a bit more of a rollercoaster ride. At Crankworx Innsbruck, he finished fourth and ahead of Crankworx British Columbia. His best-ever finish was third. Despite challenging weather conditions and very little practice, Fedko puts down the run of his life and finally gets a long-awaited second place.

Exploring British Columbia

07 This duo know how to raise the bar

Johansson and Fedko aren’t your average mountain bike riders. They are two exceptional athletes on top of their game. A place they work hard for every single day. Johansson is simply the best slopestyle rider on the planet, being able to do tricks in both directions and cramming in more combos than we ever thought possible. Fedko has the ability to rise to the occasion and inspire his fellow competitors. It is safe to say that they are both raising the bar not only for themselves but for the sport as a whole.